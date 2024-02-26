Quantum Leap Season 2 Ended With a Bang! What's Next for Ben and Friends?

Quantum Leap's action-packed, double-episode finale was a fitting end to a season that was heavy on explosions, paradoxes, and the 1970s.

Perhaps to make up for a second season that stumbled at times in its pacing, the finale kicked things into overdrive with non-stop action set pieces and bombshell revelations.

So! Let's dig into what happened this season, where it left, and what it all means for Ben and the rest of the Quantum Leap team.

The majority of Quantum Leap Season 2 took place in or around the 1970s, but the episodes featuring Hannah moved beyond that decade and were almost cinematic in their look, feel, and subject matter (Aliens in New Mexico! Nazis at Princeton! Spycraft in Cairo!).

Ben and Hannah may not have enjoyed much time together during his leaps, but they more than made up for that in adrenaline.

The finale finally brought together this season's seemingly random main storylines/plot threads: Ben Song's frequent leaps into Hannah's timeline and Ian's theft of the quantum chip that jeopardized both their job and the entire Quantum Leap program.

It turns out that Hannah was actually the link between both of these storylines: her adventures in time with Ben led to her figuring out the "swap code" that could save him, and her son Jeffrey created the quantum chip required to locate Ben in time.

After some twisty complications, Hannah's formula creates a "Butterfly Effect" that saves Ben's life but also resets the present timeline in some unusual ways.

The finale ends with Ben still unable to return home, but one very interesting change is that he is now accompanied by Addison, who is a fellow leaper and not a hologram.

The finale left the rest of the team in a good place overall: Jenn, most notably, is no longer dead, and Janis Calavicci gets to stay living in Hawaii (until the team needs her again).

Magic and Beth Calavicci are still a couple, which hints that Magic's drinking problem never resurfaced in this new timeline, and Ian is free to focus on refining Hannah's swap code now that they are no longer on the hook for corporate espionage.

The Quantum Leap project is safe (thanks to major project donor Jeffrey/Gideon Rydge, who is now not evil!), everyone seems happy and employed, and none of them appear to remember the previous harrowing timeline we watched them all live through during Season 2.

Except for Addison.

It's hinted that this is due to her being in the imaging room during the "Butterfly Effect" event, but a better reason might simply be that Addison deserves to retain her memories because she went through a bigger emotional wringer this season than any other character on the show.

Addison Augustine learned that Ben actually wasn't dead for three years, dealt with how that affected her new relationship with the ex-military Ben lookalike, and still had to be Ben's hologram while working through her own anger at this news.

She often had to deal with pouty, jealous Ben in the past (and pouty-jealous Ben's lookalike in the present), then experienced jealousy of her own once she realized that Ben was in love with Hannah.

Oh, and she also got engaged.

Ben had a busy emotional arc this season, as well.

He had to work through his anger at Addison for moving on, mourn the end of their relationship, and watch her be with someone else (who looks A LOT like him, but pointing that out might sound peevish, so good work restraining yourself there, Ben!).

He fell in love with Hannah, which meant having feelings for yet another woman he couldn't spend more than a few hours with at a time.

After so much time spent in her own version of "leaping" through emotional states all season, it's fitting that Addison became an actual leaper in the finale.

However, this development opens up SO many questions!

Was Hannah's swap code wrong? Are both Addison and Ben stuck in time now? Are they always going to share missions?

Where is the series tension going to come from now that Ben has a companion -- Addison, no less? -- on his leaps? What will be Quantum Leap Season 3's enemy or ticking clock, and how will that affect the team back home?

Magic's stepping down in the original timeline of the finale opened up some interesting possibilities, such as when Jenn took over as interim director.

This would be a really good permanent position for her since her current job as head of digital security seems to leave her sitting around a lot. This has been useful regarding her interactions with Ian (their banter is a highlight of the season) but leaves a great character vastly underused.

I guess having Jenn be the official hologram would be a step in the right direction by giving her more things to do if Magic remains the project director in this timeline.

Now that Ian is no longer risking their (or their ex's) career by stealing quantum chips, is their main storyline going to be trying to save both Ben and Addison? Is Ian going to have to contact Hannah somehow, either in the present or the past, to fix the swap code?

If it had to, would this episode work as a series finale?

Fans of ambiguous endings might be satisfied with this episode serving as the end of the series, but there are enough threads left to pull to merit a third season.

The finale cleared up most of the "Why" of Ben's relationship with Hannah (in terms of her creating the swap code, and her son being the Big Bad that needed to get defused), but it's a little odd that it was Addison and not Hannah who joined Ben on his leap at the end.

If the series signed off by having Hannah and Ben leap through time together indefinitely, which promises less of a focus on returning home than on exploring time with a companion.

But dealing with the ending we've got, wasn't there a big issue in Season 1 about having two leapers active at the same time with Leaper X?? And now we have two, not just in the ether but on the same leap?

At first I thought Addison was going into the accelerator to swap with Ben since it seemed that was the only way to bring him back home, so that would continue their star-crossed lovers storyline where one of them would always be a hologram.

It's still unclear exactly how it's working that they're now together on a leap, but it didn't seem troubling to the team back in the present.

This idea could work as a series finale in that the Quantum Leap project is stable, and the team members back home are just living their lives and keeping the lights on for the leapers.

This kind of takes the focus off the Butterfly Effect that was touched on again in the finale.

We learned, on an episode-by-episode basis, how Ben's actions in the past affect the futures of his leap host and the people around them, but aside from the Hannah storyline, nothing in this season really hinted at an underlying, save-humanity kind of reason or pattern to his leaps.

In short, Ben and Addison might not realistically be able to keep leaping for the rest of their lives; wouldn't there come a point where they've fixed all that could be fixed without going back and saving everyone who's ever lived/died?

And at that point, what would happen to them? Would they be able to return to their present, would they have to choose a past time period to live in, or would they just cease to exist?

Also, not really mentioned in this season: original leaper Sam Beckett. My first thought at the swapping-out-Ben idea was that somehow Sam has to stay lost in time to give Ben a chance to go back to his real life, and we're treated to a guest spot from Scott Bakula.

That now seems unlikely since Sam has technically been out there at the same time as Ben for the past four years, so unless *he's* the ghost in the machine (literally), he's not eligible to be Ben's swap buddy.

What might happen if we get a Season 3?

The finale sets up a clean slate for a true focus on figuring out the big "Why" behind the pattern of Ben's leaps.

Now that we can somewhat relax about the characters in the present since all seems sorted there, perhaps there's a new formula that Ian and/or elderly Hannah can create to chart all of Ben's leaps and to see what Ziggy's ultimate goal is.

*Is* that goal to find Sam Beckett? Or are we moving even further away from the original series?

Also, will Janis Calavicci finally get a recurring spot in the series, other than as a convenient frenemy??

She's been used as a connecting thread to the original series but was largely absent in Season 2--except, of course, to swoop in and save everyone that she supposedly hated last season.

I feel like the new series needs to make a decision about how they're going to handle the shadow of the original series instead of keeping it as a backup plotline since that's how it's feeling right now.

Maybe the original series' mythology was needed to hold the reboot's hand for the first season, but it's now a show with a cast and premise that stands on its own. I really want some closure for Sam Beckett, but not at the expense of the new series.

Final Thoughts:

Would the swapping thing work for Sam, too?? Who would take his place, or is he now the connective glue of history and has to stay lost in time??

Who will be the new hologram? Will it be like a Hologram-of-the-Week situation, with guest stars from the present-day world of the show?

Ben seemed to leap into many military and/or government figures this season; could this be a hint as to what may be behind Ziggy's "random" leap dates?

There was only one "ripped from the headlines" historical episode this season about the 1992 Los Angeles riots. Did stepping away from that type of episode improve or detract from this season?

The quantum chip was the MacGuffin of this season, popping up when convenient (or most INconvenient) for the plot/characters. It came around in the end, but it was kind of an "Oh yeah, that's a thing" for most of the season.

What was up with the witch episode????***

This season featured the first time Ben tried to communicate across timelines (Hannah's letter). Was THIS act the real "Butterfly Effect" of this season, showing that Ziggy's "rules" are there for a reason? Or would doing more of this type of thing help get Ben (and now Addison) home?

What did YOU think of how this season wrapped up and how that points to what's next for the show?

