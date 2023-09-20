Slow Horses Season 3 Premiere Set at Apple TV+

Gary Oldman's thrilling drama Slow Horses will be back on the air before the end of the year.

The next chapter is adapted from "Real Tigers," the third novel in the CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning Mick Herron spy series "Slough House."

The six-episode third season of Slow Horses will premiere globally on Friday, December 1, with the first two episodes followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through December 29, on Apple TV+.

Slow Horses is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House.

In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London.

When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself.

Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but misanthropic leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

The cast also includes Academy Award-nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award-winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Academy Award-nominee Jonathan Pryce.

Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù joins the season three cast as Sean Donovan, the former head of security at the British embassy in Istanbul, along with Katherine Waterston, who plays Alison Dunn, an MI5 agent who uncovers a dark secret at the heart of the agency.

Slow Horses is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (Veep).

Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith, Jane Robertson, and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series.

The third season is directed by Saul Metzstein.

Slow Horses joins a fall slate at Apple TV+ that includes For All Mankind, Lessons in Chemistry, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

What are your thoughts on the first photos and premiere date?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.