The Murdaugh Murders: Bill Pullman Becomes the Killer in Lifetime's Upcoming Movie

Are you ready to delve into one of the most shocking stories of the last ten years?

Lifetime is giving the Murdaugh Murders the movie treatment.

We've known that much since the cabler dropped its ripped from the headlines fall slate earlier this year.

Now, we have our first glimpse at Bill Pullman playing Alex Murdaugh.

Murdaugh Murders: The Movie will air in two parts on October 14 and October 15, exclusively on the cabler.

The flick follows "the twisted true story of Alex Murdaugh, who was found guilty in the double homicide of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul," the logline teases.

"For over 100 years, the wealthy and powerful Murdaugh Family were a local dynasty in the South Carolina low country, where they oversaw the prosecution of all criminal cases in the state's 14th circuit district."

"But behind all the power, black ties, and fancy dresses, Alex had many secrets… Even with all of Alex's influence, he couldn't prevent The Murdaugh Family's legacy from being tarnished after Paul was involved in a boating accident that left a young girl dead," the cabler adds.

"While Maggie was consumed with what was happening with Paul, Alex was hiding his addiction to opioids and stealing insurance settlements from his own clients to fund his habit and the family's lavish lifestyle."

"Then, in June 2021, Maggie and Paul were found murdered, and eyes began to turn to Alex."

"The bizarre story continued when Alex was nearly shot in the head, and his indiscretions and lies began to surface, eventually unraveling Alex Murdaugh's once charmed life."

Murdaugh Murders: The Movie also stars Lauren Robek (Firefly Lane, Yellowjackets) as Maggie Murdaugh, Curtis Tweedie (I Zombie, Supernatural) as Paul Murdaugh, and Donovan Stinson (UnReal, So Help Me Todd) as Detective Hume, who is investigating the murders.

Murdaugh Murders: The Movie is produced by Murdaugh Productions Inc. in association with Johnson Production Group. Stacy Mandelberg, Timothy O. Johnson, Jason Ryan, Oliver DeCaigny, and Michael Vickerman Executive Produce, while Navid Soofi produces.

Greg Beeman directs from the script written by Michael Vickerman.

With True Crime being all the rage, Netflix delved into the story with Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, a two-season documentary that recently launched its final episodes.

We highly recommend that one if you want something to watch in that genre.

It will get you prepared for Lifetime's take on the story.

