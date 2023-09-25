The Office Reboot With Original Showrunner in the Works

With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, there's been one term that's finally been dying down:

Reboot.

Now that the WGA strike is nearing its end, the term is returning in a big way, and it isn't easy to be excited about this piece of TV news.

The latest edition of the Puck newsletter broke the news that a reboot of the NBC iteration of The Office is in development.

The only bit of good news is that Greg Daniels, who brought the Steve Carell comedy series to life, will shepherd the new adaptation.

There are no details on where the potential series would air, but it's hard to imagine any network not jumping at the opportunity of bringing the iconic comedy back to life.

The Office launched on NBC in 2005 and aired for nine seasons through 2013, picking up numerous awards and acclaim.

Much like Suits, The Office has enjoyed a second life on streaming, with all nine seasons currently available for streaming on Peacock.

If another iteration gets a formal pickup, our best guess would be Peacock because NBCUniversal is laser-focused on securing a stronger subscriber base.

Then again, Night Court and Roseanne brought substantial numbers back to broadcast TV, so there's a chance it could land there.

The tricky part of bringing the show back and calling it a reboot is that it might alienate the fans that connected with the first U.S. adaptation.

The best course of action would be to assess which returning stars would return and how their involvement would benefit the story.

It's also possible that a new iteration won't see the light of day.

The development process assesses whether a project can be sustained, and this is one franchise that people won't want to be tarnished.

In addition to Carell, The Office starred Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B. J. Novak, Melora Hardin, David Denman, Leslie David Baker, and Brian Baumgartner.

The cast also included Kate Flannery, Angela Kinsey, Oscar Nunez, Phyllis Smith, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling, Paul Lieberstein, Creed Bratton, Craig Robinson, Ellie Kemper, Zach Woods, Amy Ryan, James Spader, Catherine Tate, Clark Duke, and Jake Lacy.

There have been attempts at spinoffs of The Office in the past, but none have ever come to fruition.

