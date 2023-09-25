WGA and AMPTP Reach Tentative Deal, Strike End in Sight

After months of strikes, it sounds like members of the Writers Guild of America will be getting a deal better to reflect their contributions to the TV and movie industry.

News broke Sunday that the guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers had reached a tentative deal to end the 140+ days strike.

"We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 MBA, which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language," the WGA shared with its members on Sunday.

"We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional," the statement later continued, "with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership."

The strike went into effect in May and has meant that movies and series with WGA writers have been unable to continue working, meaning that networks, streaming services, and movie theaters will face a lack of content.

There were many sticking points as far as demands go, with writers looking for better residuals from streaming shows and protections from the use of AI, among other things.

With no resolution in sight as of last week, media companies seemed to be facing months without original scripted content.

For example, CBS has shored up its fall schedule with Yellowstone and SEAL Team encores and NCIS: Sydney.

Reality TV is also on the agenda, with the network keeping Big Brother on the air into November instead of its typical September finale date.

ABC has gone all-reality with The Golden Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise, Dancing With the Stars, Celebrity Jeopardy, and many more unscripted series.

Streaming services are not yet feeling the pinch, with premieres of returning shows continuing to roll out as though there are no strikes in Hollywood.

While it seems there will be resolution for writers very soon, SAG-AFTRA remains on strike, with negotiations yet to resume.

"SAG-AFTRA congratulates the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement with the AMPTP after 146 days of incredible strength, resiliency, and solidarity on the picket lines," said the Actors union, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"While we look forward to reviewing the WGA and AMPTP's tentative agreement, we remain committed to achieving the necessary terms for our members."

"Since the day the WGA strike began, SAG-AFTRA members have stood alongside the writers on the picket lines."

"We remain on strike in our TV/Theatrical contract and continue to urge the studio and streamer CEOs and the AMPTP to return to the table and make the fair deal that our members deserve and demand."

For the WGA strike to end, the members will need to approve the deal.

What are your thoughts on this TV news?

Hit the comments.

As always, we'll keep you up to speed on any changes.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.