What to Watch: Murder in G Major, Notes of Autumn, American Horror Story

This week, we highly recommend the season finale of MasterChef Season 13, which finds the three incredibly talented home chefs remaining in a battle for $250k.

Returning favorites All Rise and Sex Education begin their final run, and Harlan Coben’s Shelter Season 1 comes to a close.

Find out what else is on the menu this fine week in September below!

Saturday, September 16

8/7c Notes of Autumn (Hallmark Channel)

It’s time for the ol’ city switcheroo between besties!

In Notes of Autumn, best friends played by Ashley Williams and Luke Macfarlane give their lives a little twist when they switch places for a while.

Sometimes, all you need is a change of venue to find the love your heart deserves.

8/7c How She Caught a Killer (Lifetime)

Lifetime may have a new reigning queen, as Sarah Drew takes on another scintillating role on the network in a film inspired by true events as part of Lifetime’s latest Ripped From the Headlines slate!

Drew executive produces and stars as rookie detective Linda Murphy who goes undercover when she learns that there is a serial killer out there murdering sex workers.

The series will also feature Delilah Hamlin, Lisa Rinna’s daughter, and internet personality, as a sex worker and aspiring nurse who becomes the killer’s first victim.

It’s a thrilling film worth watching with a TV Fanatic fave, so get your popcorn ready if you’re a true crime/crime thriller aficionado!

9/8c All Rise (OWN)

The last episodes of All Rise’s final season begin, and it’s more dramatic than ever as Lola and everyone wait to see if Ness and Teddy survived their attacks.

Mark and Luke face off in a controversial land ownership case, which affects everyone as Emily rejoins the PD’s office.

Lola is stressed enough from work but still has to fight to save her marriage. Don’t miss any of the drama!

Sunday, September 17

8/7c One Night Stand Murder (Lifetime)

You know that awkward moment when you meet someone nice, sleep with them, and then wake up the next morning next to a dead body and no memory of what happened? I mean, who hasn’t been there, right?

Well, to poor Alyssa’s horror, she wakes up in a strange home, discovers a body, and has zero recollection of what happened the night for.

Unfortunately, the only conclusion she can draw no when faced with more questions than answers is that she’s the primary suspect. Sounds like a fun flick to kick off the week, yes?

9/8c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

The mystery surrounding Madeline St. John heats up on When Calls the Heart Season 10 Episode 8, as Bill’s friends continue to show their concern for him.

Everyone loves a good mystery, and Elizabeth is no exception. She begins sniffing around and discovers that there is much to uncover.

Elsewhere, Rosemary hopes to put Hope Valley on the map for the governor’s upcoming political tour, and the town bands together to make that happen.

9/8c The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC)

We’ve witnessed how the outbreak started in the U.S., but how did it start in France?

It’s flashback time as Isabelle takes center stage and reveals how she went from her bustling life in Paris to the Monastery.

Meanwhile, Daryl Dixon has his work cut out for him as he tries to keep Sylvie and Laurent safe as they make their way through France.

Monday, September 18

Mrs. Sidhu Investigates (Acorn TV)

If you miss the “blue sky” programming that used to be on USA Network, why not give the many delightful shows on Acorn TV a try?

Beginning today, you can check out Meera Syal, who stars as Mrs. Sidhu, a caterer from Slough in Berkshire with a highly active imagination and her own brand of crime-solving, A.K.A. nosiness.

For a touch of murder with a dash of sophisticated flavor, this seems like a very viable option!

8/7c Academy of Country Music Honors (FOX)

Yeehaw Fanatics, for all the Country fans out there, the Academy of Country Music Honors award show promises a star-studded affair that will pay tribute to some of Country Music’s finest and have some fantastic performances to boot!

Four-time ACM winner Carly Pearce returns to host for the third time as the event intends to honor Clint Black, Kane Brown, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Tim McGraw, K.T. Oslin, and frankly, the best of them all, Chris Stapleton.

One of the best Country/Rap collabs in existence hits the stage again when Nelly, yes, that Nelly, helps present the iconic Tim McGraw with the Icon award. We can also expect performances from Lady A, Keith Urban, and much more. It sounds like a good time!

Celebrate the magic of Country Music this Monday, September 18 with the premiere of #ACMhonors, only on @FOXTV! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/HYaV7xiT89 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 12, 2023

Wednesday, September 20

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

We’re about to get to know the new TMS anchor, Christina Hunger, as the fallout from the data hack heats up.

There has been a changing of the guard at UBA, but old sentiments are still in play, and there will be consequences to pay for those who haven’t changed with the times.

This is one you really won’t want to miss.

New Amsterdam Season 5 (Netflix)

Do we actually recommend this out of genuine enjoyment? No. If you haven’t caught the final season of New Amsterdam already when it aired on NBC, then we can assure you that it’s a flaming hot dumpster fire and a colossal disappointment.

However, if you’re late to the game of streaming this series on Netflix, and you have a genuine interest in seeing it through, or you’re remotely curious about how the series wraps up with its final episode, then we’re here to remind you that the full final season of New Amsterdam drops on Netflix approximately a year after its premiere.

While you’re watching, feel free to follow along with our New Amsterdam Reviews, particularly if you enjoy criticism.

.

8/7c Masterchef: Tastes of America (FOX)

It’s time for the two-hour season finale of Masterchef: Tastes of America, and we get to see which region will prevail as the top three contestants compete one final time for the coveted win in a stressful challenge in front of their loved ones and former competitors.

It all comes down to an elaborate three-course meal they hope will impress the judges one final time. Will Jennifer, the mom of six and culinary school patron, Grant, the Midwestern father and Brewery Sales Director, or Kennedy, the Festival Vendor from Colorado, take home the win?

Tune in for the finale, and check out our exclusive interview with the winner!

10/9c American Horror Story: Delicate (FX)

Kim Kardashian makes her American Horror Story debut in the first episode of American Horror Story Delicate.

The latest chapter focuses on a young actress struggling to conceive who believes someone – or something – is targeting her.

The trailer also introduces Matt Czuchry to the AHS universe, and we think he’ll fit in very well.

Thursday, September 21

Sex Education (Netflix)

Otis, Eric, and their friends are split up following the closure of Moordale High.

Maeve is also in the U.S. trying to carve out a career for herself, and she and Otis struggle to keep the magic alive long-distance.

With the series coming to a close, we should expect comedy, heartache, and lots of drama.

Friday, September 22

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Did we ever anticipate Love is Blind making it five whole seasons?

The drama continues with a spanking brand new cast, some seriously outlandish personalities, and some pairings that are rife with drama that will make you wonder if love really is blind.

Season five feels more outrageous than the previous one, and those first four episodes of the new season will set social media ablaze!

Harlan Coben’s Shelter (Prime Video)

It’s the season finale (and maybe even the series finale, but we’ll try to stay hopeful) of this mystery thriller, and we’re still left with a million questions that need to be answered.

Ashley is finally free, but Mickey has more mysteries to contend with surrounding his father’s death, the mystery of Luther, and the Abeona organization.

We also must find out what will transpire between Shira and Hannah as their secret relationship comes to light. Also, there’s still the Phantom of the Opera school play to contend with, right? Just Gen-Z Scooby-Doo gang problems!

9/8c Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Minor (HMM)

A new teacher at an Irish prep school is shocked to find a ghost haunting her house.

She decides to help solve his murder in the hopes that it will allow him to move on.

OMG! Who doesn’t love ghost stories? And the cast is stellar, too, with Tamera Mowry-Housley, Risteard Cooper, and Marco Grazzini bringing the tale to life.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.