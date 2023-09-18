Winning Time Canceled at HBO

Well, this is a bit of a shocker.

HBO has confirmed the demise of the 1980s basketball drama Winning Time.

The series wrapped its sophomore run Sunday night and was canceled the same day as the finale.

Series showrunner Max Borenstein alluded to the cancellation with a message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Not the ending that we had in mind. But nothing but gratitude and love," he wrote.

Fans commented their thoughts on the shocking decision below the Tweet.

"So sorry Max. I eagerly anticipated each episode and enjoyed the hell out of the series," said one fan, adding:

"Congratulations on making something so creatively successful as Winning Time."

"Everything I anticipated it could be and even better when you told me about it at that lunch way back when," said another fan.

"Disappointed it couldn't at least get to Riley's promise of a repeat, but everything you did do was great."

Winning Time Season 2 "continues to explore the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers," HBO teased earlier this year.

"This season hones in on the period just after the Finals in 1980 through 1984, culminating in the first professional rematch of the era's greatest stars: Magic Johnson and Larry Bird."

The cast for Winning Time Season 2 included John C. Reilly (as Jerry Buss), Quincy Isaiah (Magic Johnson), Adrien Brody (Pat Riley), Jason Clarke (Jerry West), Gaby Hoffmann (Claire Rothman), Jason Segel (Paul Westhead), Hadley Robinson (Jeanie Buss), DeVaughn Nixon (Norm Nixon), and Solomon Hughes (Kareen Abdul-Jabbar).

Also on board was Tamera Tomakili (Cookie Keely), Brett Cullen (Bill Sharman), Stephen Adly Guirgis (Frank Mariani), Spencer Garrett (Chick Hearn), Molly Gordon (Linda Zafrani), Joey Brooks (Lon Rosen), Delante Desouza (Michael Cooper), and Jimel Atkins (Jamaal Wilkes).

Rounding out the impressive cast are Austin Aaron (Mark Landsberger), McCabe Slye (Jimmy Buss), Thomas Mann (Johnny Buss), Gillian Jacobs (Chris Riley), Michael Chiklis (Red Auerbach), and Rob Morgan (Earvin Johnson Sr.).

The cancellation on the same night of the season finale was a bit of a surprise, and it's unfortunate fans will be left wondering what will become of their favorite characters now.

What are your thoughts on the renew/cancel decision?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.