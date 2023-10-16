Celebrity Name That Tune Exclusive Clip: Can Suits' Rachael Harris Name an Iconic Madonna Tune After Hearing Two Notes?

The latest season of Celebrity Name That Tune is in full swing, and TV Fanatic has another exclusive for you.

Steve-O and Rachael Harris appear in Tuesday's new episode of the competition series, and there's plenty to be excited about.

The pair are put on the spot when given a clue about Madonna and olive oil.

Steve-O is confident he can name the tune in nine notes, but Suits' Rachael goes one step further and says she can name it in two notes.

Yes, you read that right.

Two notes are difficult, but Harris aces the challenge when Randy Jackson plays them.

If you read the clue about olive oil and Madonna, there's a good chance you already had the correct song in your head by the time you even heard the notes.

It's... "Like a Virgin" is one of Madonna's biggest hits and a song that many people still listen to all these years later.

Knowing that the clues were so simple certainly makes me wonder what Steve-O was thinking when he said he could do it in nine notes.

Something tells us he'd have been shushing Randy after he heard two or three of them.

It's a fun clip showcasing Name That Tune's lighthearted nature very well.

There's a reason people tune in in their droves every week, and it's because the series has been fun to watch.

Check out the TV clip below.

"Celebrity Name That Tune returns for an all-celebrity edition with games that will test the musical knowledge of athletes, musicians, actors, TV personalities, comedians and Olympians all playing for their favorite charities with a chance to win over $150,000." the logline from FOX about the new season teases.

Jane Krakowski and Randy Jackson are once again at the wheel of the show.

Episodes have been airing on FOX for the last month, and we've had some impressive guests, including Melanie C, who shared a sweet story about Adele.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

Have you been watching the show?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.