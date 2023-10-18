Chucky Season 3 Episode 3 Review: Jennifer's Body

If Syfy was intent on airing Chucky Season 3 despite half of the season being incomplete, they should have aired Chucky Season 3 Episode 3 as a standalone Halloween special.

The episode's purpose was to fill in the blanks about everything that happened between Chucky Season 2 and Chucky Season 3, so its placement as the third episode of the season didn't land as well as producers expected.

"Jennifer's Body" was an appropriate title because most of the storyline revolved around Tiffany stealing Jennifer's body.

There had to be some semblance of a takedown after what she did to Nica.

If you watch Chucky online, you know that Tiffany has done her fair share of despicable things, but random parts of her humanity have shone through sometimes.

She was so close to achieving everything she ever wanted on Chucky Season 2 Episode 8, but with Nica and Chucky closing in, it was only a matter of time before she'd have a downfall.

Tiffany has evaded her killer ex-boyfriend several times, but she was very likely done for in that New York apartment had the cops not shown up.

The most impressive part of that scene was how the cops kicked Chucky aside, like he was irrelevant to the scene, even though he's been the thorn in everyone's side for years now.

The net was closing in around Tiffany for a long time, with her escaping in the nick of time on one too many occasions.

As a result, her arrest was satisfying because it allowed her to face some form of consequences for her actions.

Nica was there to watch her carted away was the icing on the cake because, deep down, there would have been little satisfaction in her being taken down with Nica's help.

Nica was deeply emotionally and physically wounded from her time locked up by Tiffany, so it was inevitable she would slip out of the woodwork when the time was right.

Tiffany's attempts to be deemed insane were typical Tiffany moves because, when her back's against the wall, she'll try anything to see what sticks.

Even though we've watched this character develop for years, she still surprises me.

When she was handed the death penalty, the wheels were still spinning in her mind, holding on to the hope that, somehow, she'd be able to evade justice.

The tricky part will be whether she gets hold of the Voodoo for Dummies book in the nick of time to transport her spirit into another doll before it's too late.

Will this spell the end of Jennifer Tilly on the show? It isn't very certain because she's such a beloved part of the franchise.

But the stakes for Tiffany have never been higher. She has this ticking clock behind closed doors, so she knows she has to act quickly.

Maybe if she had shown a bit more grace to Lexy when she visited her in prison, Lexy might have helped her navigate this big hurdle for information about Caroline's whereabouts.

The shocking part of Lexy hearing this revelation is that it showcases her tenacity to get into the White House to find out her sister's location.

Caroline strikes me as the type of killer who will quickly turn on people, so there's always that chance she'll turn on Chucky before he turns on her.

What the episode didn't reveal was where Caroline is in the present. Who could be looking after her because, let's face it, no one will allow her to be alone?

Chucky's quest for revenge was well thought out, and the series' nods to other horror stories by taking us to iconic locations like the Amityville house did not go unnoticed.

There's a part of Chucky that will never be able to move on from this revenge mission because it takes up every fiber of his being.

I hope that dream of him killing Andy was just that because that would have been a horrible death coming just after Miss. Fairchild.

Chucky has more history with Andy than anyone else, but the killer doll recognizes that Andy has trained for their encounters, so the only way to kill him is by taking him by surprise.

Chucky did mention that it was "three down, three to go" on Chucky Season 3 Episode 2, so are we to assume that he did kill Andy and Kyle off-screen?

Then again, no one is ever truly dead in this universe, so we'll need to buckle up for the rest of the season.

One of the series' highlights was Kenan Thompson playing a taxi driver who realized he had a killer doll in his back seat too late.

Chucky always comes with that wow factor because anyone unfamiliar with his murderous tendencies and foul-mouthed rants will immediately be shocked when they meet him.

Seeing him immerse himself at the president's son's funeral was a big stretch, but at least James had the doll put through the security protocols to ensure he was safe enough to be let into the White House.

There's no telling the lengths people would go to to get a bomb inside the White House, so these checks were necessary.

It's a shame that the security guard doing the screening noted that they look more real than ever regarding human bones.

Could you imagine the insanity if Chucky was rumbled at that point? It would have made for a very vintage killing spree.

Then again, the series is intent on taking us further into the action of the White House than ever before.

Now that Devon, Jake, and Lexy are planning to go inside the White House for Halloween, we're heading into the tipping point of the season.

My biggest concern is that the season's flow is impacted by it, also being the midseason finale.

Seriously. I still can't wrap my head around bringing the show back for four episodes, but what do I know?

What are your thoughts on the series filling in all the blanks?

Do you think this would have worked better as a standalone Halloween special, followed by the completed episodes in 2024?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.