Fanatic Feed: Daniel Gillies Returns to The CW, The Curse Trailer, and More!

Daniel Gillies is returning to The CW.

The Vampire Diaries and The Originals alum will star in Sight Unseen, a co-production between the network and CTV.

The series focuses on a "top homicide detective (Dolly Lewis) who is forced to quit the job she loves after nearly killing her partner and being diagnosed as clinically blind," according to the official logline.

"Reluctant to accept help, Tess uses an assistance app and connects with Sunny Patel (Agam Darshi), a professional seeing-eye guide and an agoraphobe living 3,000 miles away.

After losing her vision, Tess is haunted by the unsolved cases she left behind.

Using a hidden camera and earpiece, Sunny remotely steers Tess through life's obstacles — and crimes — as the two challenge preconceptions about ability, trust and where to draw the line.

Inspired by one of the co-creators' experiences with sight loss, viewers join Tess and Sunny as they bring a fresh perspective to solving crime."

The cast also includes Jarod Joseph (The 100), Alice Christina-Corrigan (Doctors), and Tony Giroux (Motherland: Fort Salem).

The network has also picked up Wild Cards, starring Vanessa Morgan (Riverdale) and Giacomo Gianniotti (Grey's Anatomy).

Meanwhile, Showtime has unveiled the official trailer for The Curse.

The Curse will premiere on streaming and on-demand for all Showtime and Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers on Friday, November 10, before making its on-air debut on Showtime on Sunday, November 12, at 10 pm ET/PT.

The Curse is "a genre-bending series that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show," according to the logline.

The series stars Emma Stone (La La Land), Nathan Fielder (The Rehearsal), and Benny Safdie (Oppenheimer).

Check out the promo below.

Meanwhile, Lifetime has announced a three-night documentary event. The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

The six-hour special, premiering as two-hour episodes on January 5, 6, and 7th at 8 pm ET/PT, features unprecedented access to Blanchard, a victim of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy who suffered horrific abuse and made national headlines for her role in her mother's violent murder.

Currently still incarcerated, many others have told Gypsy's shocking story but now, as she approaches her release in December, she is finally ready to tell her truth before she becomes a free woman for the first time in her life.

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard comes from Category 6 Media, part of the A+E Factual Studios™ group and Emmy® nominee Melissa Moore (Monster in My Family), who executive produces and has documented Gypsy since 2017.

"As Lifetime approaches its 40th anniversary next year, we are excited that Gypsy, like many other women before her, has entrusted us to help tell her story," said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming A&E, Lifetime and LMN.

"From the emotional prison, Gypsy lived in with Dee Dee to the physical one that she is in now, we are deeply honored to partner with Gypsy as she embarks on this next phase of her life."

"After a lifetime of silence, I finally get to use my voice to share my story and speak my truth. As a survivor of relentless child abuse, this docuseries chronicles my quest for liberation and journey through self-discovery," said Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

"I am unapologetically myself and unafraid to expose the hidden parts of my life that have never been revealed until now."

"I've been documenting Gypsy's 'coming of age' in prison for the past seven years and over the course of this time, I watched her transform into a woman who holds responsibility for her past and now has the courage to face an unknown new free world for the first time," said executive producer, Melissa Moore.

Over on FOX, Masterchef Junior has secured a renewal for Season 9.

Tilly Ramsay will join her father, award-winning chef, host and executive producer Gordon Ramsay as a new judge.

Acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and author and wellness advocate Daphne Oz will also return as judges.

MasterChef Junior follows young home cooks between the ages of 8 and 13 who compete in a series of challenges to win the title of America’s next MasterChef Junior, taking home a trophy and $100,000 in prize money.

“Blending fun, fast-paced competition with Gordon’s undeniable soft spot for kids, MasterChef Junior returns with a terrific new crop of young chefs ready to thrive under his invaluable mentorship,” said Allison Wallach, President, Unscripted Programming, of FOX Entertainment.

“And new this season, Gordon’s talented daughter, Tilly, joins him on the judging panel, alongside the amazing Aarón Sánchez and Daphne Oz."

"Everyone at FOX and our terrific partners at Endemol Shine North America are delighted to welcome Tilly to the MasterChef Junior family!”

“We are excited to continue our partnership with FOX with Season 9 of MasterChef Junior and thrilled to officially welcome Tilly Ramsay to the MasterChef Junior family,” said Sharon Levy, CEO, Endemol Shine North America.

“We can’t wait to reopen the MasterChef kitchen to the next batch of talented junior home cooks hoping to become the next MasterChef Junior.”

