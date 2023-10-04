Fanatic Feed: RHOM Season 6 Trailer, Drew Barrymore & Kelly Clarkson Set Talk Show Returns, and More

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

The Real Housewives of Miami will return to Bravo after two seasons as Peacock exclusive.

Once again, the cast remains unchanged, with Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, and Larsa Pippen returning as Housewives.

Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura, and Marysol Patton also return in their "friend of" roles.

The series returns Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 9 p.m., where it will be paired up with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The trailer showcases plenty of drama as new feuds ignite and the cast members deal with some personal issues.

The series has long been the top-tier edition in the aging Real Housewives franchise, but will it keep up the pace?

We're in for another fun season if the promo is to be believed.

Meanwhile, Starz is staying in business with Hightown creator Rebecca Cutter.

The premium cabler has handed out a series order for The Hunting Wives.

The series is based on the novel by May Cobb, who will also serve as executive producer.

The Hunting Wives tells the story of Sophie O'Neil and her family's move from the East Coast to deep red East Texas, where she succumbs to socialite Margo Banks' irresistible charms – and finds her life consumed by obsession, seduction, and murder.

"'The Hunting Wives' is a juicy, suspenseful and sultry thrill-ride," said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ.

"We're excited to continue to work with Rebecca and Erwin on this propulsive series that perfectly complements STARZ's slate of edgy, female-forward premium content."

As the airwaves continue to get back to some regularly scheduled programming, two more talk shows have nailed down return dates.

The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 5 will premiere on Monday, October 16, 2023.

"I'm so excited to start our fifth season at the iconic 30 Rock," Clarkson said in a statement on Wednesday.

"There is such a unique energy and creative spirit that comes with filming in New York City. Y'all ready?"

The Drew Barrymore will premiere on the same date, weeks after the actress caught heat for attempting to bring the show back during the WGA strike.

With the strike now resolved, it has cleared the path for the show to return.

Over in the world of Jeopardy!, the daytime iteration has its writers back at work following the conclusion of the WGA strike.

TV Line reports that several episodes with the current format of reusing clues have been filmed, meaning recycled material will continue until Monday, December 18, 2023.

The schedule beyond that has not been revealed, but there's a good chance we won't get new clues until the new year.

