Fanatic Feed: Torchwood's Peter Capaldi & Cush Jumbo Reunite, Discovery+ Price Hike, and More

Apple TV+ has announced that Criminal Record, starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo, will launch on Friday, January 12, 2024.

Two new episodes will be available on premiere date, followed by one new episode every Friday through February 23.

From BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman (Vera, Indian Summers), Criminal Record is a powerful, character-driven drama set in the heart of contemporary London.

An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case – one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy.

The series touches on issues of race, institutional failure, and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain.

Starring Capaldi as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Jumbo as Detective Sergeant June Lenker, the cast of Criminal Record also features Charlie Creed-Miles (King Arthur, Wild Bill), Dionne Brown (Queenie), Shaun Dooley (Official Secret, The Woman in Black, The Awakening), and Stephen Campbell-Moore (The Bank Job, Masters of the Air).

Also starring are Zoë Wanamaker (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, My Week with Marilyn), Rasaq Kukoyi (Andor, His House), Maisie Ayres, Aysha Kala (The Undeclared War), BAFTA TV Award winner Cathy Tyson (Help), and Tom Moutchi (Famalam, The Hustle).

Over in the world of Discovery+, the streaming service is getting its first price increase since launching in the U.S. in January 2021.

Beginning immediately, the ad-free plan will rise to $8.99 per month, a rise of $2.

The ad tier is also increasing by $1 to $5.99.

Several other streaming services have been introducing price increases of late, so it was only a matter of time before Discovery+ followed suit.

Over on Netflix, the full-length trailer for Neon has launched.

"From small-town Florida to the bustling beaches and bright lights of Miami, Neon follows three friends as they hustle their way to making it big in the world of reggaeton," the official description teases.

"The eight-episode comedy captures not only the three besties' larger-than-life dreams, but also the harsh realities and funny mishaps of surviving the music industry."

The series stars Tyler Dean Flores as Santi, a rising reggaeton artist who, with the help of his friends Ness (Emma Ferreira), Felix (Jordan Mendoza), and A&R rep Mia (Courtney Taylor), hopes to become the biggest star in reggaeton.

"Or at least pay his rent," the logline adds.

NBC is spreading the holiday cheer with country music stars set to join forces for Christmas at the Opry.

"The festive two-hour special will feature performances by many fan-favorite artists and country music icons, including Adam Doleac, BRELAND, Brenda Lee, Chris Janson, Chrissy Metz, Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Alaina, Meghan Patrick, Mickey Guyton, Mitchell Tenpenny and Trace Adkins," NBC teases.

Grammy Award-winning country superstar Wynonna will host the highly anticipated musical event that will stream the next day on Peacock following its NBC airing on December 7.

Viewers will be treated to an array of Christmas favorites, holiday classics, and today’s biggest hits, including iconic duets and collaborations.

The can’t-miss holiday event will take place in front of a live audience of country music fans at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

“Christmas at the Opry” is executive produced by Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski for Den of Thieves along with RAC Clark and Jen Jones.

