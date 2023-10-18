Kelly Clarkson Confirms The Voice Exit

Kelly Clarkson won't be swiveling her chair on The Voice again.

The singer-turned-daytime TV host revealed that her move from Los Angeles to New York City found her saying goodbye to the NBC competition series.

In a wide-ranging interview with USA Today, she delved into what it was like working on her talk show while dealing with a lot in her personal life, including her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly Clarkson's Personal Struggle

"Full disclosure, I put on a smile a lot of those times because I was struggling a lot in my personal life," the 41-year-old told the outlet.

"I've learned a lot about what I'm capable of handling, and also what you should not handle," she added before speaking about her future on The Voice.

"That was me saying 'bye' to 'The Voice' and having this big move," she affirmed.

"I love that family, but I was like, 'I'm struggling. I can't smile anymore. I don't feel like smiling.'

A Cross-Country Move

After moving across the country with her, the Kelly Clarkson Show will now be produced in New York City.

"What's cool for me with Season 5 is I am in such a great place, not only with my kids, but with me personally and with the show," Clarkson said of her mindset going into the new season of her talk show.

"I feel like a weight has lifted. That move was very needed.

"I think the thing I'm most excited about with Season 5, on a selfish level, is just showing up to work smiling and actually meaning it.

That's a beautiful gift that you don't realize until you're out of it."

Kelly Clarkson's Impressive Career on The Voice

Clarkson's impressive career on The Voice kicked off with its second season when he served as Blake Shelton's advisor.

She returned for Season 13, assisting all four coaches.

We can only imagine that heroic effort took a lot out of her with an already busy schedule.

She topped that with an even more grueling schedule on the successful show.

Clarkson then took on a full-time seat as a coach on The Voice Season 14 and was with the show until The Voice Season 21.

After a one-season hiatus, she returned for The Voice Season 23, which aired in the spring.

Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Reba McEntire are the current coaches starring on the show.

It's unclear whether Clarkson is open to returning in the future, but for now, the star is focused on her new life in New York City, her family, and her wildly successful daytime talk show.

A Fresh Face and American Idol Winner

Clarkson burst onto the music scene as a contestant on American Idol Season 1.

Her impressive talent and striking vocals earned her the top spot on the season, and her beauty and charming personality helped her rise to the top of fans' hearts.

With that winning combination, her star power has continued to heighten as the years have passed.

Fans were enamored when Clarkson started appearing on The Voice because it's always interesting when someone who's been through a similar process offers advice to hopefuls.

And it's even more exciting for those hopefuls to benefit from her similar experience.

Being mentored by a first-rate star is one thing, but being mentored by a first-rate star who go there just like you're hoping to do is another.

Music is Kelly Clarkson's First Love in Entertainment

Clarkson has also consistently released new music throughout her career, with her tenth studio album, "Chemistry," released earlier this year.

It became the singer's ninth top-10 album in the United States, and its success was recognized with a deluxe re-release featuring five new songs in September.

As a judge and mentor on The Voice, a singer with a top-ten album, and a successful talk show, Clarkson had a lot on her plate to juggle.

The Kelly Clarkson Show Returns

The Kelly Clarkson Show, which has been renewed through 2025, returned earlier this week with its fifth season.

"I'm so excited to start our fifth season at the iconic 30 Rock," Clarkson said in a statement earlier this month confirming the return following the WGA strike.

"There is such a unique energy and creative spirit that comes with filming in New York City. Y'all ready?"

The move to New York clears the air from allegations of toxicity on set, a stunning revelation that shook Clarkson to her core.

Clarkson brings warmth and energy to The Voice, which has been notably absent from the current fall run.

Obviously, the series is in a transitional phase, thanks to Shelton's exit, too.

What are your thoughts on Clarkson stepping away from The Voice?

Was this the right move?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.