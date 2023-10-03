Ladies of the '80s: A Diva Christmas, Starring Linda Gray, Donna Mills, & Nicollette Sheridan, Ordered at Lifetime

Lifetime is throwing it back to the '80s as part of its holiday movie slate, and we could not be more excited.

The cabler on Tuesday confirmed Ladies of the '80s: A Diva Christmas will premiere later this year.

Deadline first reported the exciting TV news while also revealing that stars from Dallas, Knots Landing, Falcon Crest, and WKRP in Cincinnati would be on the cast.

Talk about a throwback, right?

Now, you're probably wondering which lucky stars are a part of the movie, and thankfully, that news has already been revealed.

Loni Anderson (WKRP in Cincinnati), Morgan Fairchild (Falcon Crest), Linda Gray (Dallas), Donna Mills (Knots Landing), and Nicollette Sheridan (Knots Landing) will all appear.

The movie's synopsis will also resonate with fans of old-school primetime soaps.

"The movie follows five soap opera divas as they reunite to shoot the final Christmas episode of their long-running sudser," Deadline notes.

"The producer, Alex (Travis Burns), and director Nell (Taylor Ann Thompson), who happen to be old college friends, do their best to keep things on the rails but as the ladies come together, old rivalries resurface that threaten to tear the production apart."

"With the show nearly canceled before it even begins due to the ladies' famous diva behavior, they reluctantly agree to set aside their differences and past secrets to 'act' as if they all still love each other."

"When old sparks reignite between Alex and Nell, the ladies become eager to play cupid and conspire to bring the couple together," the logline for the Lifetime movie adds.

"Naturally, they all learn the meaning of Christmas at the same time."

"The opportunity to bring together Donna, Morgan, Loni, Linda and Nicollette, five powerhouse women into one holiday movie, has been like finding the perfect gift under the Christmas tree," said executive producer Larry A. Thompson (Liz & Dick, Amish Grace) in a statement.

The movie also stars Christopher Atkins, Patrika Darbo, Alec Mapa, and Donna Mills' real-life daughter, Chloe Mills.

There will also be a theme song for the movie written by Steve Dorff and Michael Jay, which Tiffany will perform.

Yes. Really. Lifetime and producers are going all out to bring this nostalgic project to life.

Ladies of the '80s was filmed earlier this year, with a premiere date to be revealed in due course.

Lifetime will be airing many holiday-themed movies over the year's final months, and we can't wait to see what's on the way.

What are your thoughts on the impressive casting news for the movie?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.