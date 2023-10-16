Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent Cast Includes Rectify's Aden Young & Organized Crime's Kathleen Munroe

The next entry in the sprawling Law & Order franchise will take us to Toronto.

That much we've known for a while now, but now we have some exciting casting news.

According to Variety, the official cast was unveiled at MIPCOM on Monday.

Aden Young (Rectify) is on board as Detective Sergeant Henry Graff.

Who else is on the series?

Det Sgt. Henry Graff (Aden Young)

Det Sgt. Frankie Bateman (Kathleen Munroe)

Insp. Vivienne Holness (@karenrobinson01)

Dep Crown Attorney Theo Forrester (@kccollinsworld)@lawandorderto Spring 2024 on Citytv pic.twitter.com/6GB87ps3HU — Citytv (@City_tv) October 16, 2023

He's joined by Kathleen Munroe (Law & Order: Organized Crime) as Detective Sergeant Frankie Bateman, Karen Robinson Schitt's Creek, A Million Little Things) as Inspector Vivienne Holness, and K.C. Collins (The Cleaning Lady, The Strain) as Deputy Crown Attorney Theo Forrester.

Also along for the Canadian-set spinoff is Nicola Correia-Damude (The Boys), who will play forensic pathologist Dr. Lucy Da Silva, and Araya Mengesha (Anne With an E) will play tech expert Mark Yohannes.

The pickup by Canadian broadcaster CTV is a natural fit because the network airs the likes of Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU, so there's a good chance the shows have been performing well.

The series follows an elite squad of detectives who investigate high-profile crime and corruption in Toronto.

NBC has yet to confirm if the show will have a home on its network, but they have aired imports in the past, so it'd be surprising if the show didn't make it on the schedule.

Then again, there's also a chance it would wind up elsewhere.

The Law & Order franchise remains a viable option, but with the SAG-AFTRA strike showing no sign of slowing down, there's a greater chance NBC will pick up the series than usual.

CBS has called in an assist from NCIS: Sydney, adding the show to its fall schedule.

"The timeless appeal of the cases explored in the globally successful Law & Order franchise continue to draw in Citytv audiences week after week," Hayden Mindell, senior vp television, Rogers Sports & Media, said in a statement in June.

"We are thrilled to be working with Lark Productions and Citytv to bring this series to life. We cannot wait to showcase our amazing city in the Law & Order franchise," Amy Cameron of Banner Cameron Pictures said in a statement.

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is the second English-language international entry in the franchise, with Law & Order: UK previously airing from 2009 to 2014 on ITV.

