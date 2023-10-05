Masters of the Air: Austin Butler WWII Drama From Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg Sets Apple TV+ Premiere Date

Masters of the Air will touch down on Apple TV+ in early 2024.

The streaming service confirms the upcoming World War II drama will make its global debut on Friday, January 26, 2024.

The highly-anticipated project reunites the award-winning team of Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman, who also produced Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

Masters of the Air is an action-packed drama that follows the true story of an American bomber group in World War II.

The series will premiere on Apple TV+ with two episodes, followed by one new episode every Friday through March 15, 2024.

The series is executive produced by Spielberg, Hanks, and Goetzman and features a stellar cast led by Academy Award-nominee Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Academy Award-nominee Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, and Ncuti Gatwa.

"'Masters of the Air' is a salute to the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through their courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II," said executive producer Gary Goetzman.

"Tom and Steven have always wanted to visualize cinematically what our author Don Miller has called, this 'singular event in the history of warfare.'"

"We're thrilled that Apple TV+ has given us the opportunity to combine the efforts of so many talented people, on-screen and behind the camera, to tell this important story."

The series is based on Donald L. Miller's book of the same name and is scripted by John Orloff.

Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the "Bloody Hundredth") as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air.

Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler's Third Reich, is at the heart of Masters of the Air.

Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home.

Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

"Ranging in location from the bucolic fields and villages of southeast England, to the harsh deprivations of a German Prisoner of War Camp, and depicting a unique and crucial time in world history, Masters of the Air is enormous in both scale and scope, and a genuine cinematic achievement," says Apple TV+ in a press release.

What are your thoughts on the first photos?

Will you be checking out the show?

Hit the comments.

Stay tuned for more TV news.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.