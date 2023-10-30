Matthew Perry Autopsy Inconclusive Pending Toxicology Tests; Hollywood Mourns Friends Star

There are many unanswered questions surrounding Matthew Perry's tragic death.

As previously reported, the actor's body was found at his Los Angeles home on Saturday after an apparent drowning.

One day later, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office revealed to People that an autopsy was conducted, and the results are pending a toxicology report, which can take weeks to come through.

The outlet states that an online record currently lists his cause of death as "deferred" because it's "pending additional investigation."

According to the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division, "found play is not suspected at this time."

Perry's family expressed their heartbreak at his death in a statement to People on Sunday.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the statement reads.

"Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

"You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Perry was best known for playing Chandler Bing on all 10 seasons of Friends.

Despite the NBC comedy ending in 2004, the series has remained ingrained in pop culture because it continues to be readily available to stream around the globe.

The series made stars out of its leads, and they all continued to have successful careers after the series concluded.

"We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry," Warner Bros. Television Group said in a statement in the wake of Perry's death.

"Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family.

"The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many.

"This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

Celebrities who had worked with Perry and knew him took to social media to pay tribute to the actor.

"I'm heartbroken about the untimely death of my "son", Matthew Perry," said Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler's mom on the comedy.

"The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I'm sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew."

"My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day," added Selma Blair.

"I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I'm broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams."

"I'm so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after," said Friends alum Paget Brewster.

"Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won't rest in peace though. He's already too busy making everyone laugh up there."

Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, and EP Kevin Bright shared a joint statement.

"We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing. It still seems impossible," the statement reads.

"All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.

"He was a brilliant talent. It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words.

"From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us," they added.

"We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment - not just to his work, but in life as well.

"He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.

"We send all of our love to his family and friends."

The trio concluded, "This truly is 'The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.'"

Brooke Shields, who starred on the NBC comedy with Perry, said that she was "really struggling to find the words. You were so loved, Matthew. I loved you dearly. Thank you for the belly laughs. You brought joy to so many. We already miss you… sending all of my love to your family & friends 💔"

"Over the years I have stood in awe of #mathewperry. Way back, when I worked with him when we were both on must see T.V." said Lea Thompson.

"He was kind, funny and a perfect gentleman. Later my husband @howiedeutch made The Whole 10 Yards with him and Mathew even forgave him for #punking him by coming to our daughters bat mitzvah.

"He was the best. We are so devastated that he is gone to soon."

Sarah Ferguson opened up about wanting to meet Perry and getting the chance to when the series filmed in London.

"I remember being thrilled to have met a natural talent, comedian and brilliant actor. It is a tragedy to lose you so early in life, rest in peace dear Matthew … you have given so much joy and laughter to so many," she wrote.

"I'm so sad to hear about Matthew Perry passing," said Rumer Willis.

"When I was a kid and I was on Set while he and my dad were doing whole nine and whole 10 yards he was so kind and funny and sweet with my sisters and me and I think his physical Comedy and that movie still makes me laugh so much, I know he had many challenges in his life and brought a lot of joy to people with his comedy I hope he can rest peacefully."

Meanwhile, Shannen Doherty opened up about her Beverly Hills 90210 costar via Instagram.

"We were a gang way back. We all grew up together going to the Formosa, North and constantly laughing. Matt, Roger, David, Roxana," the statement reads.

"We played dare and Matt had to say ridiculous things to girls at the bar.

"We just always had fun and supported each other. You would always find us all together in a booth speaking in our own made up language.

"And yes, Matt always had THAT sense of humor."

Doherty added, "Matt and I had a date and it was on Valentine's Day."

"He wanted to get a reservation at a restaurant in Malibu but couldn't so my dad got the reservation for him.

"We went and he talked about my dads Irish persuasiveness the majority of the night. Our friendship spanned a long time. A lifetime really."

She concluded, "I know many are hurting, especially our little gang. He will be missed by many and definitely by us."

"Yes. I could be more poetic or say things better but right now, shock and sadness prevail."

"Matty was always the funniest person in the room. And the KINDEST. He was kind," added Alyssa Milano.

"Matty, remember when we used to go play bingo at that church in the valley?" she shared.

"You made me laugh that painful kind of laugh. A cry laugh. You made me cry-laugh.

"My condolences to all who loved him. 💔"

"Oh no!!! Matthew Perry," said Mira Sorvino on X.

"You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!! 💔 💔 💔."

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about the first time they met in her own tribute.

"I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts," the actress penned.

"We were both there for most of the summer doing plays," she wrote.

"He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with. We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass.

"It was a magical summer. He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet.

"He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was. We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did.

"I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do."

May Matthew Perry rest in peace.

