Millie Bobby Brown is Ready for Stranger Things to End, Recalls Adults Calling Her 'Stupid'

Millie Bobby Brown is speaking out about Stranger Things' imminent conclusion.

The actress revealed she's ready to say goodbye to the Netflix hit, which is set to end with its upcoming fifth season.

The star cited her desire to create new stories in a new interview with Glamour Magazine.

"When you're ready, you're like, 'All right, let's do this. Let's tackle this last senior year. Let's get out of here,'" she said in the interview conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

"Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film and it's preventing me from creating stories that I'm passionate about."

She added, "So I'm ready to say, 'Thank you and goodbye.'"

Brown, who has played Eleven since Stranger Things Season 1, admitted that she's thankful for the show because it gave her "the tools and the resources to be a better actor."

"When it ends, I'm going to be able to still see these people."

The actress also reflected on the downside of being on the series as a teenager, opening up about the backlash she received at 13 years old while promoting the show.

Brown said she was accused of "trying to steal the thunder" of her co-stars after accidentally talking over them.

She recalled being called "an idiot," "stupid," and "a brat" by grown adults.

"We're kids — we talk over each other," she said. "I was just penalized for over-talking and oversharing and being too loud."

"It's hard to hear that at 13," Brown shared.

"You're like, 'I don't want to ever talk again. I don't want to be the loud person'… In interviews I couldn't help but think of all the comments."

"So I just remembered to stay silent and speak when I was spoken to, even though I was dying to join in. I just felt it wasn't my turn."

Stranger Things Season 5 has been in the works for over a year, but the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have meant that production is yet to get underway.

As a result, there's a good chance we won't be getting the conclusion for a couple of years.

Netflix had previously announced the renewal for the fifth and final season ahead of the Stranger Things Season 4 premiere.

The show has slowly been building toward a conclusion, so it will be interesting to see whether the show's swan song delivers on the lofty expectations.

What are your thoughts on Brown's sentiments about  moving on?

Hit the comments.

