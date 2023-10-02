The Spencer Sisters Season 1 Episode 1 Spoilers: Can a Mother & Daughter Overcome Their Differences & Solve Crimes?

Have you missed the radiant redheads Lea Thompson and Stacey Farber on TV?

Lea Thompson led Caroline and the City and Switched at Birth, and Farber portrayed the fan-favorite Ellie Nash in Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Now, the two are teamed up in The Spencer Sisters, a one-hour charming procedural where mother and daughter Victoria and Darby Spencer solve cases as PI's.

On The Spencer Sisters Season 1 Episode 1, we learn about the complicated mother-daughter issues and how they'll work together when one of Darby's friends is accused of plagiarism.

Check out the spoilers before for The Spencer Sisters Season 1 Episode 1.

The Prodigal Daughter Returns

The official trailer teases that Darby's life fell apart at work, and she learned her boyfriend cheated on her.

Since her best friend Zane won't let her stay with him, she has nowhere else to go but her estranged mom's, Victoria's house.

Darby has no plans on staying but gets roped into attending her mom's latest book reading and gets a phone call from an old friend.

Helping Kaia

Darby's old friend, Kaia, is expelled from college for plagiarism in her thesis. She needs Darby's help in proving her innocence.

Since Victoria is stuck in a rut and can't find any more mystery writing material, and she knows both Kaia and the college dean, she offers to help.

While Darby isn't thrilled, she agrees to let her mom help, and the search to prove Kaia's innocence is on.

Collecting Evidence

While collecting evidence, Darby, Victoria, and Kaia discover that Kaia uncovered a scandal at the college, and some may have wanted it kept quiet and not included in her thesis paper.

When Darby needs evidence analyzed, she turns to her old high school boyfriend, Lucas, who works at the hospital.

While sparks still fly, he's getting married soon. Will Darby be the one that stops the marriage?

Needing Zane's Help

Zane and his partner Antonio have an adorable toddler daughter and don't need Darby staying on their couch ranting about her family troubles.

They both think she should return home and work things out with Victoria.

Often, Antonio finds it amusing listening to the two of them rant about each other at his cafe.

A New Beginning

While mother and daughter have many issues communicating, they look happy in this three-way embrace.

Could this be the beginning of their partnership and finding a way to become friends as mother and daughter?

Everyone keeps telling Darby she's like her mother. Perhaps, as they work together, she'll realize that's a beneficial trait.

These are the spoilers for The Spencer Sisters series premiere. Check out the video below for another promo.

These are the spoilers for The Spencer Sisters series premiere. Check out the video below for another promo.

Which ones are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on X.