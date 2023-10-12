Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 2 Episode 2

Did the team manage to come to terms with the shocking discovery?

On Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 2, Addison, Magic, Ian, and Jenn were left in shock.

Assistant Manager Rebecca - Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 2

Meanwhile, a new team member's motives were called into question.

Elsewhere, Ben took on the role of a bank teller in the wrong place at the wrong time during a dangerous armed robbery.

Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 2 Quotes

Tom: I didn’t pass my first time either.
Addison: That is true. Tom and I may have failed this a few times at Fort Rucker.
Tom: Except we were shooting at cardboard cutouts.
Addison: That was thirteen years ago. Things have progressed.
Tom: Yeah, we’re old. Don’t remind me.

When the government lost all hope of getting Ben back and they shut us down a year ago, I snuck back in here and I turned on one single computer station and I just left it running. Like a SETI program that’s searching for aliens, except I was scanning for a mild-mannered physicist.

Ian

Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 2

