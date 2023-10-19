Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 2 Episode 3

at .

Did Ben manage to make some changes as a government agent?

On Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 3, he investigated unexplained extraterrestrial activity.

Lights in the Sky - Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 3

After a mysterious incident in New Mexico, two young girls' lives are on the line, changing the trajectory of the mission.

Elsewhere, Ben met a surprising new ally who could be the solution to all of his problems.

Watch Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Quantum Leap online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 3 Quotes

I have also seen things that are hard to explain and harder to believe.

Ben

Jenn: Here we go. Ian’s theories about E.T.
Ian: You do realize that it’s a statistical inevitability that other forms of life exist in this universe.
Magic: I’m a believer.
Jenn: But you’re so reasonable.
Magic: Being leapt into changes one’s perspective on life’s possibilities.

Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 3

Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 3 Photos

Speeding - Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 3
Lights in the Sky - Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 3
Hannah Close-Up - Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 3
Hannah - Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 3
Clearing the Air - Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 3
Melanie Hunt - Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 3
  1. Quantum Leap
  2. Quantum Leap Season 2
  3. Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 3
  4. Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 2 Episode 3