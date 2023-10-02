Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 35 Episode 1

Did Homer make the wrong decision?

On The Simpsons Season 35 Episode 1, he felt undervalued at work, so he volunteered to be a school crossing guard.

However, Homer's safety squad received too much funding, meaning that they became a force to be feared.

As Homer rose the ranks of another profession quickly, he had to come to terms with the fact that he may be too good for any job.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.