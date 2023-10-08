When Calls the Heart Season 10 Episode 11 Review: Long Time Running

You don't have to guess that my heart is in the pit of my stomach after When Calls the Heart Season 10 Episode 11.

The show will never be the same after "Long Time Running," but in some ways, it's going to go back to the beginning.

As the saying goes, the more things change, the more they stay the same. Is there anything more unappetizing than predictability, though?

If you want a full recap of what happened during the hour, you can click the link in the lead paragraph and check out the When Calls the Heart Quotes for some detailed dialogue.

With this article, I'll be discussing why this story falls flat and a lot of other good stuff.

We saw it coming as far back as When Calls the Heart Season 10 Episode 9, but now it's a reality -- Lucas is running for Governor, and there is no way in the world he won't win.

The only way Hope Valley stays safe is if Lucas is the next Governor. If he's not, then the town and all of the other surrounding areas will lose the resources necessary to thrive.

Is Chris McNally leaving the show? It would be a significant loss. He's a great actor with so much charisma, and he's capable of really great emotional work, as well.

Whether Lucas is seen as a bit of a scoundrel, a man with his heart on his sleeve, or showing the intensity needed to beat an incumbent governor and save the town he's come to love as his own, he's been a pure joy having around.

What rubs me the wrong way is how, all of a sudden, we're to believe everything Elizabeth did during When Calls the Heart Season 8, and the choice she made was all done in the name of safety.

Was Lucas really the safer choice between him and Nathan?

Neither of them is a safe choice. Nathan is a Mountie, which puts him in physical danger, but Lucas has also had his share of dangerous situations, most of which are more intellectual, such as what he's experiencing now.

Everyone in town thought she was making the wrong choice, and there's an inherent danger in that, too.

But once her choice was made (or so we thought), the story changed. What happened to the two of them having amazing discussions about their pasts and the things that they had in common?

Her book was published thanks to his interference, but outside of two references to it after the fact, it's as if she's not the accomplished author she set out to be.

What makes Elizabeth so unique is that she's not just a small-town girl but an accomplished woman who brings to the small town everything that came before, much like her best friend Rosemary.

Elizabeth has instead been relegated to love interest fodder.

That was apparent when, as readers pointed out, she dismissed Henry for his thoughtful consideration of her feelings on When Calls the Heart Season 10 Episode 10.

Elizabeth has championed Henry for years. Without her, he would have never been accepted back into the town any more than Lucas would have been accepted as one of their own, either.

So, what is Elizabeth's story now? Are all of her hopes and dreams accomplished outside of settling down with Nathan?

Her story always revolves around someone else, and the writers change it at will to suit the other characters' stories. It's not what we signed up for.

Frankly, it's maddening that she claims to have chosen Lucas as a safe spot. It hurts.

Until midway through When Calls the Heart Season 10, there wasn't any solid indication that she doubted her decision or that she wasn't in love with Lucas.

What we could see were Lucas's doubts about her love. He would cast furtive glances her way that almost made it feel like he felt as unloved as it turns out he was.

But perhaps worst of all is that Elizabeth, a prolific writer who pours her heart out on paper, never shared how she really felt with Lucas -- with anyone, really.

We knew she was reconsidering the wedding because of how uninvested she was in it. But as she reflected on her life with Jack, some of us chalked it up to fear of change.

That was probably Team Lucas talking, as Team Nathan saw the writing on the wall. She regretted letting go of Nathan.

What I really dislike about this political turn of events is how easy it is for people to get behind Lucas and hope he'll save their town while not being prepared to do the same.

"He's the only one who can" doesn't go over well with me.

I particularly didn't like that Elizabeth couldn't even consider leaving Hope Valley for four years to save the town she loves, but she had no problem asking Lucas, who has shared with her many times how much finding it has meant to him -- even before they were involved -- to do it.

As the story goes, the town would be no more if Lucas chose not to run and, even more significantly, lost the race for Governor.

It's that important, but Elizabeth wouldn't put four years aside to save it?

Yes, they tied that back to not being in love with Lucas in the first place, but that sure doesn't make the ickiness of the story any better.

Hope Valley was so reluctant to accept Lucas when he arrived, and they're all too eager to shove him out the door if it means their lives can remain the same.

That just stinks.

The way Nathan approached Elizabeth didn't sit well, either. That was so wildly inappropriate.

Nathan: I know you have a lot going on right now, but I wanted to talk to you about moving to Capitol City.

Elizabeth: Nathan.

Nathan: Because just yesterday, you told me how you never wanted to leave Hope Valley.

Elizabeth: And I don’t.

Nathan: So then why are you going?

Elizabeth: Well, he hasn’t won yet.

Nathan: But what if he does.

Elizabeth: Then the valley is saved, and that’s all that matters right now.

Nathan: That’s not all that matters.

Elizabeth: He’s our only chance, and if Lucas wins, then he and I will figure it out.

Nathan: And then what? What about teaching? What about these kids? Is this what you want?

Elizabeth: Nathan, this is bigger than me.

Nathan: Elizabeth, you make a difference here. I’m asking you to be honest with yourself. Is this what you want?

Elizabeth: What other choice do I have?

Nathan: Elizabeth, what do you want?

Elizabeth: What I want is for him to win, so I’m leaving with him tomorrow night, and we’re going to campaign and go to the convention, and if he wins, then I guess, I guess we’re moving to Capitol City.

Nathan: Then I hope, I hope it makes you happy. Be safe. Permalink: Then I hope, I hope it makes you happy. Be safe.

Once again, here's someone asking Elizabeth why she would leave the town she loves to save it without even considering that they're asking the same of Lucas.

Hope Valley ceases to exist unless someone saves it, so they turn to the man they barely accepted for years as its savior.

Nathan's desperation to land Elizabeth as his own was written all over his face. To be fair, Kevin McGarry nailed that scene, but it was still very hard to watch under the circumstances.

If When Calls the Heart Season 10 Episode 12 ends with Elizabeth falling into Nathan's arms, I'll be the first person leading a revolt.

Can we allow Lucas some dignity before Elizabeth moves on with Mountie #2?

I guess we'll find out soon enough. But one thing we do know is that the show is altering course once again.

Despite how it all unfolded and that we'll likely lose Lucas to Capital City, Lucas will make an excellent governor. It's just a shame that we won't get to follow that journey with him.

