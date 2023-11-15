Fanatic Feed: Belgravia Sequel Premiere Date, The New Look Photos, and More

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Are you ready to re-enter the world of Belgravia?

Whether you want to or not, there's a new chapter in the works, and it premieres soon!

Belgravia: The Next Chapter takes us back into the world made famous by the original series, taking us on a wild ride with a new generation of residents.

But it wouldn't be a sequel without some familiar faces thrown in for good measure.

The MGM+ series comes from the team behind Downton Abbey and The Gilded Age, so we're sure it will be an awe-inspiring affair.

Belgravia: The Next Chapter premieres on January 14, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET.

"I'm so proud of everything this dedicated team accomplished with the original Belgravia series. I cannot wait for the world to return to Belgravia for this new iteration, expertly crafted by Helen Edmundson," said Julian Fellowes, Executive Producer.

"Old and new fans alike will be swept off their feet with an emotionally engaging story, memorable characters, and brilliant production and costume design."

Check out the trailer below.

We think it looks like an exciting new chapter, bursting at the seams with intrigue.

Meanwhile, Marvel has confirmed that What If...? Season 2 will premiere on December 22, 2023, with new episodes premiering across nine nights.

"Season 2 of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe," according to the description.

"The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles."

The upcoming season features fan-favorite characters like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan.

Episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews, with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer.

Echo: Wilson Fisk Appears in Disney+ MA-Rated Teaser

The series is unique because it puts different spans on MCU canon, and if the first season was any indication, we're in for another shocking season of different scenarios.

Check out the promo below.

Meanwhile, Apple TV+ has unveiled some new stills for its upcoming drama series The New Look, starring Ben Mendelsohn.

The Secret Invasion alum is set to play Christian Dior in the series.

He will star alongside Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel, Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior, John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong, Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi, and Claes Bang as Spatz.

Inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, The New Look centers on fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries as they navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion.

The highly anticipated series will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, on Apple TV+, followed by one episode every Wednesday through April 3.

Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, The New Look focuses on the pivotal moment in the twentieth century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior.

As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel's reign as the world's most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy.

The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior's contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior.

