Fear the Walking Dead Exclusive Clip: A Chilling Sanctuary Throwback

There's nothing quite like facing your demons, and on Fear the Walking Dead, we're taking a trip back to The Sanctuary.

If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know it was the outpost for the Saviors, where many heinous things happened under the rule of ruthless leader Negan.

It's a location that forever changed Dwight and Sherry's lives as they were forced to lead very different lives.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first look at Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 9, which showcases an intense scene.

If you watch Fear the Walking Dead online, you know Dwight and Sherry parted ways following Finch's death.

They survived many turbulent times, but Dwight revealed his intention to return home after their relationship ended, seemingly for the last time.

In the clip, we see Dwight inside a house, with his gun at a man's head.

That man reveals himself to be named Jay, and he's seemingly battling health woes.

He tells Dwight he needs his insulin to survive, but Dwight isn't buying what Jay is selling.

As you'll know, if you watched The Walking Dead Season 6, Dwight and Sherri found themselves inside the Sanctuary post-apocalypse and were getting supplies in exchange for hard work.

Part of that hard work entailed getting Sherri's sister, Tina, insulin to survive.

As you probably already know, that didn't work for very long, shaping the events of Dwight and Sherri's early years in the apocalypse.

Dwight returning to Virginia and running into someone whose insulin has been stolen doesn't feel like a coincidence.

We've witnessed many survivors in this universe feign ignorance... until they get the person right where they want them.

The promo and press photos for "Sanctuary" reveal that Dwight and Sherry do make it back to the location that went from a haven to torture for them.

The big question, though, is how does Sherry get there? Are we to assume that she believes Dwight is in trouble?

They're both still battling the scars of Negan's reign of terror, so they wouldn't return there without being forced to.

The good news about the return of the location is that we see Eugene's walkers he made while being one of Negan's right-hand men on The Walking Dead Season 8.

If another group has taken up shop in the place, there's a chance they could be former Saviors, which could give us even more updates about the other characters we're awaiting updates on from The Walking Dead.

TV Fanatic has screened the episode and can confirm that it's an easter egg-laden affair that will hit you right in the feels if you're a fan of the original series.

That's about as much as we can tease because of spoilers -- but it is one of the better episodes of the reboot era of Fear the Walking Dead.

The series definitely feels like we're building toward this almighty conclusion.

But given the ever-expanding nature of the TWD universe, there's a chance we'll see some of these characters again.

I mean, wouldn't it be awesome to see Dwight and Sherry crossing paths with Negan on The Walking Dead: Dead City?!

Check out the TV clip below.

What are your thoughts on the person Dwight meets in the clip?

Do you think the person is innocent, or do you think Dwight is getting played?

What do you think brings Sherry back to Virginia?

Do you think there's a possibility these two lovers can put the past behind them and carve out a future for themselves?

Hit the comments.

We love hearing what you have to say about the show.

Fear the Walking Dead continues on Sunday at 9 p.m. on AMC and earlier that day on AMC+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.