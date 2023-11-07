Good Trouble Season 5B Trailer Teases Mariana's Triumphant Comeback and Jallie Wedding

With a New Year comes a triumphant return to The Coterie!

It feels like ages since we've tuned into Good Trouble, and all the fun, heartache, and shocking cliffhangers abound at The Coterie.

And we won't have to wait much longer before we can dive into a new season.

We only have to get past those pesky holidays.

Good Trouble will return with the second part of its fifth season on January 2, and there's so much to look forward to when it does.

For one, Cierra Ramirez herself will be directing during the second half of this season, which is a huge feat and such an accomplishment for an actress who continues to excel at her work.

The new promo teases teamwork, the series leaning heavily into its found family, and even actual family goodness when we glimpse Stef and Lena -- possibly at Callie's wedding reception!

Oops, if we're getting a Coterie wedding or at least something as close to it as possible, we can't wait! Callie and Jamie definitely look happy, so Jallie shippers can rejoice!

Yes, Good Trouble's triumphant return will also include the return of Callie, as we'll most definitely be catching up a bit with her storyline after Maia Mitchell's departure as a series regular on the series.

The promo is more light-hearted and fun, which is just how we like our Good Trouble and a departure from the dark, dramatic, and more serious tone of the first half of Good Trouble Season 5.

Everyone seems to be in high spirits or at least leaning on and supporting each other in the promo, teasing the lovable group who don't back down from anything and take on any challenge that arises with positivity.

But it's also a jarring promo to see when we consider where things left off during Good Trouble Season 5 Episode 10.

When we last saw Mariana, she retreated from the party celebrating Dennis' opening and was having a panic attack as she scrambled back to the Coterie.

When she returned to her room, she faced off against the cult leader and the man of his nightmares, Silas.

If she looks perfectly okay and far from shaken in the clips we see of her during the promo, is it safe to say that her psyche may have conjured him up, and maybe Silas wasn't in her room after all?

We should hope so!

Of course, it could also mean that she's considering Silas as her only option or some haven, subjecting her to the type of mindset that leads one to get involved in a cult in the first place.

We hear and see her exchanging some warm-hearted, comforting moments and words with her Coterie friends, so maybe she'll learn to lean on them instead of getting lured into cult business. We're excited that the back half of Good Trouble Season 5 will have them leaning on each other more.

Interestingly enough, there's a glimpse of her comforting Joaquin in bed.

While it appears platonic, and Joaquin looks to be in a most devastating state, the heat between them has been undeniable, and it's evident that Joaquin has real feelings for her.

Maybe whenever she gets out of her head, she'll realize that.

Of course, to fuel the love triangle further, the promo still graces us with an Evan and Mariana scene as she surprisingly makes her grand return to Speckulate.

This move is hard to process, as we know that Evan had some serious ups and downs after getting shot.

He woke up with amnesia, and he hadn't been able to remember Mariana and the relationship that they had since.

Even though she and Evan built trust as she ran Speckulate for him, it all imploded during the Good Trouble Midseason Finale, and they didn't leave things in a good place.

So, seeing that she's returning to Speckulate after he banished her makes me genuinely wonder if he's recovered his memory in some way or what major move has transpired that led to Mariana and the BB girls returning to Speckulate.

Love stories are brewing for certain in The Coterie now that Isaac has moved in.

And it will be such a blast to have Sarunas Jackson back on the series because Malika's love life has been all over the place since he left.

With the two reconnecting now that they're living together, we're excited not only to see how they may rekindle things but also to see all the fun that comes with Isaac living in the Coterie and interacting with everyone else.

As Emma Hunton assured us, Dennis and Davia appear to remain strong. Nevertheless, Davia's play is bound to stir up more issues with a costar who has been plotting and making moves on her and the terrible treatment she's gotten.

Dennis made his dream come true with his restaurant, but it's come with a litany of other issues, some potentially dangerous.

Luca is still hanging around, which gives us some relief because his immigration storyline was concerning. And he definitely was one of the best new characters.

While Gael, we don't know what's to come for him or if he's continuing to pursue street art, but he at least looks mostly happy in the promo, which is all one can ask for after so many difficult story arcs.

It's a definite tonal shift if the promo is any indication, and it may be a welcome one.

We only have to get through the holidays before we can embark on a whole new journey and more fun.

Check out the promo for Good Trouble Season 5B below!

