Harlan Coben's Shelter, The Horror of Dolores Roach Among Latest Wave of Prime Video Cancellations

It looks like Prime Video's cancellation spree is far from over.

Freshman dramas Harlan Coban's Shelter and The Horror of Dolores Roach have been canceled alongside With Love.

The streaming service revealed the decision on Tuesday evening, which comes right before Thanksgiving.

It's not uncommon for media conglomerates to bury this kind of news around the holiday period, so there's less awareness of it and, in turn, less pushback from their fans.

But all three shows had devoted audiences who would have probably followed them wherever they went.

Prime Video hasn't had the best track record in recent months for canceling many shows -- some of which had been renewed already.

A League of Their Own and The Peripheral, for example, were in early development on new seasons, but Prime Video took the liberty of rescinding their renewals during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Like the trio of cancellations this week, the prior two shows had plenty of fans, but it seems the numbers didn't make sense for Prime Video to keep any of the shows on the air.

In recent years, Prime Video has been focused on well-known IP, with The Boys spinoff Gen V recently securing a renewal for a second season.

The Wheel of Time and The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power are also part of established franchises.

Prime Video seems to be slowly but surely eradicating content that doesn't have the mass appeal of its other, more well-known shows.

Expectations are different, and I'm sure their budgets for the five canceled shows weren't in the same ballpark as The Boys and Lord of the Rings, meaning that the expectations should not have been the same.

Sadly, it seems like we'll be losing out on content that isn't tied to these big shows.

With streaming services across the board taking fewer risks in cost-cutting measures, it's hard to tell what things will look like in the coming years.

After years of exponential growth, things are slowing down, which could indicate the streaming bubble has well and truly burst.

Harlan Coban's Shelter Season 1 wrapped in September, with the series following the story of Mickey Bolitar after the sudden death of his father led him to begin a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey.

However, things take a turn when he's caught up in the mysterious disappearance of a new student at the school.

The series stars Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar, Constance Zimmer as Shira Bolitar, Adrian Greensmith as Arthur "Spoon" Spindell, Abby Corrigan as Ema Winslow, Tovah Feldshuh as Bat Lady, Sage Linder as Rachel Caldwell, and Brian Altemus as Troy.

Meanwhile, The Horror of Dolores Roach, starring Justina Machado, touched down in July with a binge release.

The series picked up with Dolores leaving prison after an unjust 16-year sentence.

Yearning for stability, Dolores moves in with her friend, Luis, but finds herself going to extreme measures when the promise of her new life is threatened.

With Love, meanwhile, launched in 2021 and focused on the Diaz siblings, who are on a mission to find love and purpose.

Emeraude Toubia and Mark Indelicato headlined the cast.

The second and now final season debuted in June 2023.

