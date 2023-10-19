Gen V Scores Speedy Season 2 Renewal at Prime Video

There's no stopping Prime Video's The Boys universe.

What started with The Boys in 2019 has become a bonafide franchise.

Recent entry, Gen V, burst onto screens last month and has been another crown jewel in the streaming service's line-up.

Gen V Officially Renewed for Season 2

We're unsurprised to report that Gen V Season 2 has already been ordered, meaning this suped-up universe is going from strength to strength.

"Expanding the universe of 'The Boys' with a series as bold as 'Gen V' has been an incredible journey for us and our wonderful partners at Sony," said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, in a statement obtained by Variety.

"From our first conversation with showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, along with Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen, we knew 'Gen V' would push the boundaries.

Their unapologetic approach is exactly what audiences love, and it has helped 'Gen V' become the No. 1 series on Prime Video in over 130 countries.

'Gen V' is Prime Video's most acquisitive new Original series of 2023, and we're excited that our incredible cast and crew are going to continue telling brave and bold stories from 'Gen V' to our customers."

What is Gen V About?

Gen V features an electric cast of younger superheroes, each with their own powers, and the footage hints at some powerful team-ups.

Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's top ranking.

"Gen V explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given," according to the official description.

"These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's highly coveted top ranking."

"They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed," the logline for the Prime Video drama continues.

"When the university's dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become."

Gen V: A Resounding Success Story

While Gen V Season 1 has been stellar, thanks to the series' risks in the storytelling department, none of those revelations would be possible without an impressive cast.

Seriously. It's such a great ensemble, and it's a shame that genre fare is generally overlooked in mainstream awards shows.

Gen V Season 1 Cast

The cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.

Gen V also features guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter and appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne, reprising their roles from the original series.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers.

We still have three episodes of Gen V Season 1 coming up.

TV Fanatic has already watched them and can confirm there's so much still to come that you'll be counting down the days until Gen V Season 2.

The Boys Season 4 Should Be Premiering Soon!

The good news? The Boys Season 4 shouldn't be too far off.

Filming has wrapped, so hopefully, it's in the coming months.

There has been a connective tissue between the two shows, so there's a chance some of our Gen V favorites could appear.

Many franchises struggle to create an organic cross-pollination, but Kripke, Fazekas, and the rest of the creative team have pulled off the impossible.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Are you excited to keep up with the events of this wild university?

Denis' Gen V reviews drop every Friday at noon E.T., so stay return for his sentiments on all the action.

Gen V airs on Fridays on Prime Video.

