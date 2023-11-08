Patrick Dempsey Named Sexiest Man Alive By People

Are you ready to celebrate, Grey's Anatomy Fanatics?

We have some exciting news about one of the show's most familiar faces, and truthfully, it's something we thought would have happened years ago.

People magazine has crowned Patrick Dempsey as the Sexiest Man Alive this year, and we're very excited about it.

Dempsey made hearts race for 11 seasons of Grey's Anatomy in the role of Derek Shepherd, starring opposite Ellen Pompeo.

The well-known actor and race car driver succeeds 2022 recipient Chris Evans.

"I'm glad it's happening at this point in my life," the 57-year-old actor told the magazine about securing the honor.

"It's nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive."

The reveal was made during Tuesday's telecast of Jimmy Kimmel Live, which showcased the recipient being locked up in a glass box on stage.

Audience members were then allowed to ask questions to learn the mysterious man's identity.

People guessed the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Harry Styles, and even Travis Kelce.

Kimmel was on hand to throw in some pointers for the audience, with the following raising a few eyebrows:

"Star of one of the most popular television series of all time."

The truth didn't come out until Kimmel said the person inside the box "played a doctor."

Naturally, someone thought they had figured it out by saying "George Clooney," but another audience member got it right:

"Are you Dr. McDreamy?"

Dempsey then got candid with Kimmel about the honor.

"Never give up on a dream," Dempsey said before explaining how his family felt about the news.

"They laughed, quite hard. They were like, 'No, seriously, who is it?'"

In a profile for People magazine, the Devils alum revealed he thought it was a joke initially.

"I've always been the bridesmaid," he affirmed before joking that he already had merchandise ready to go with his new title.

"I peaked many years ago," he claimed.

"But I'm still here."

"I'd completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position," he added.

"So my ego is good."

Dempsey is, of course, best known for his work on Grey's Anatomy.

Fans watched for a decade as Derek and Meredith's relationship evolved, only for it all to come crashing down on Grey's Anatomy Season 11.

The actor was written out of the series controversially, with Derek killed off after being knocked down while trying to help someone.

It changed the show's trajectory forever as Meredith and his family were left to pick up the pieces.

Thankfully, Meredith got to say goodbye to Derek when the actor returned in a recurring capacity for Grey's Anatomy Season 17.

He followed up Grey's Anatomy with Devils on The CW and is currently attached to the drama series Ways & Means.

Dempsey has also had some impressive roles on the big screen, appearing in Bridget Jones's Baby, Valentine's Day, Ecnhanted, Scream 3, and many more iconic movies.

Earlier this year, he starred in Ferrari.

Later this month, he'll be front and center when he plays a sheriff in the slasher movie Thanksgiving, where he's attached to star alongside Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, and Gina Gershon.

What are your thoughts on Dempsey being named People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive?

Did you think it already happened? We're right there with you!

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.