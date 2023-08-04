Station 19 Season 7: Cast, Release Date, And Everything Else You Need To Know

Staton 19 has been bringing the heat.

The Grey's Anatomy spin-off has made a name for itself and come into its own in the past six seasons, and it has been a positively thrilling ride.

Station 19 has undergone many changes over the year, from introducing and losing characters to shifts in storytelling and even switch-ups with showrunners.

During Station 19 Season 6, the series explored a few storylines, but most had a common theme that focused on mental health.

The theme impacted a handful of the series' characters with mixed results and focus. Still, it produced some strong episodes and even stronger performances by the show's talented cast.

The season also didn't have a shortage of relationship drama across the board with many of its characters.

Maya and Carina's marriage is temporarily on the rocks, Sullivan and Ross's secret relationship is the very definition of a rollercoaster ride, there's a messy love triangle that included Andy and Travis, and some troubling things with Vic and Theo.

The determination of who would be captain of Station 19 finally concluded during Station 19 Season 6 Episode 18, the season finale.

Yet we were still left with a shocking cliffhanger involving beloved firefighter Jack Gibson, whose health hangs in the balance.

It was quite an eventful, action-packed, and emotionally grueling but satisfying season, and one eagerly awaits what is in store for the series and its characters during Staton 19 Season 7.

So, we have compiled all the information that we know about the next season. Please bookmark this page to keep abreast of it all; we'll update you whenever new information is released!

Station 19 Season 7 Renewal Status

On April 20, 2023, it was announced that Station 19 was renewed for its seventh season.

The series has strong ratings, averaging 5.3 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating.

In live + same-day results, Station 19 is ABC's most-watched series, with 3.9 million viewers. It ranks sixth of the ten ABC dramas aired last tv season but tied The Rookie in second place for the demo.

It wasn't any doubt that this series would get its renewal, so thankfully, we can expect an all-new season!

Will Krista Vernoff Return As Showrunner in Station 19 Season 7?

No.

On January 25, Vernoff announced that she would be stepping down as showrunner of both Station 19 and its mother series, Grey's Anatomy.

When Vernoff spoke to Deadline, she shared, "It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run Grey's Anatomy for the past six years and Station 19 for the last four.

"The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated. The amount of talent in these two extraordinary casts and these two brilliant writers' rooms is beyond measure — and these crews work magic week after week."

In her stead, Station 19 will have two new showrunners.

Zoanne Clack will take the reins, marking her second promotion within a year. She initially joined the series in August 2022 and was head writer and an executive producer under Vernoff.

"I feel incredibly honored to be entrusted with this dynamic and relevant show alongside Peter," Clack shared upon announcement.

"The diversity of the cast, writers, and crew, in addition to their enormous talent and dedication to their craft, makes this a thrilling adventure to undertake.

"We are excited about the stories we get to tell using this worldwide platform, and both understand the responsibility of being able to share them as we reach into millions of homes weekly. Many thanks to Krista and Shondaland for this opportunity and their faith in us."

And Good Trouble and The Foster's creator, Peter Paige, will join Clack as co-showrunner. Paige previously joined the series as a director during Station 19 Season 4, and he became an executive producer during Station 19 Season 6.

"I'm beyond honored to be handed the reins to Station 19 – a show I love, full of incredible, complex characters and resonant, important stories, "Paige shared.

"To get to partner with a talent like Zoanne as showrunner truly makes it all the more exciting – we share a similar vision for the show, and we've got some incredible twists and turns planned for the coming season.

"A huge thank you to the entire team at Shondaland and everyone at ABC for their faith in us. And eternal gratitude to Krista Vernoff for bringing me into the 19 family and for modeling conscious leadership in such a powerful and deliberate way."

Is Grey Damon Returning to Station 19 Season 7 as Jack Gibson?

All signs point to yes.

While Station 19 Season 6 Episode 18 left viewers distraught and worried about Jack after he collapsed following yet another head injury, there is no indicator that the actor will be exiting the season.

When TV Fanatic had the privilege of speaking to Grey Damon at the end of the season and before the strike, he seemed optimistic about what could be next for Jack and had some ideas of his own for where the season could lead.

We can rest assured that Jack will also be there when the series returns.

Who Is In the Station 19 Season 7 Cast?

As of now, there is no indication that there are any cast shakeups for the new season.

As far as we know, the full cast is still under contract, and we can expect everyone to return.

Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera

Jason George as Ben Warren

Grey Damon as Jack Gibson

Barrett Doss as Vic Hughes

Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery

Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop

Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan

Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca

Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz

Merle Dandridge as Natasha Ross.

While we last saw Josh Randall's character during Station 19 Season 6 Episode 17 after Vic convinced him to seek help for his suicide ideation, we'll likely get an update on him, and he'll return in some capacity.

Based on one of the cliffhangers, we'll most likely see the return of Kiele Sanchez as Kate Powell.

We'll also certainly see Chandra Wilson's Miranda Bailey continue to make guest appearances throughout the season.

When Will Station 19 Season 7 Premiere?

We have no definitive answer for that.

Due to the current Writers' and Actors' strikes, most productions have been stalled.

We know for sure that Station 19 will not premiere in Fall 2023.

ABC has released its strike-proof Fall schedule, and Station 19 is not listed.

To our best guess, depending on when negotiations are settled, we likely will not see Station 19 return until early 2024.

We'll keep you posted with updates when we get them.

How Many Episodes Will Be In Station 19 Season 7?

We don't know for sure, but we can expect that the upcoming season will be a shortened one due to the strikes.

Previous seasons of the series have typically been anywhere from 16-18 episodes. However, new showrunner Zoanne Clack has hinted that the seventh season could have somewhere between 12-15 episodes.

When we have more information about this, we'll update you.

Will There Be Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy Crossovers?

We may have some cameo appearances by Grey's Anatomy characters for mini-crossovers.

It's become commonplace for the series, especially with Miranda Bailey showing up multiple times.

Since Jack has injured himself and the cliffhanger consists of many individuals needing to go to the hospital, we'll most definitely see some Grey's Anatomy characters, likely as early as the season premiere.

But it's too early to say if we'll have any significant crossover event that serves as a two-part story across both series.

Will Maya and Carina (Marina) Have A Baby In Station 19 Season 7?

We don't have an affirmative answer, but we're hopeful that since it's still a lingering story arc, that we'll see forward movement with the Marina family.

We're long overdue for some forward movement, and now that Maya and Carina have resolved some things in their relationship, it would seem likely that the season will move forward with a Carina pregnancy.

What Is The Plot of Station 19 Season 7?

We don't have a summary of the next season yet, as it is too early for one.

However, we can speculate about some things the season could focus on with the characters.

Andy has been named captain of Station 19, and while most of her friends are happy about it, Sullivan and Theo are not too pleased with the development.

Serving as captain puts Andy in the leadership position ahead of her peers, and it could prove challenging to make that transition between equal and superior.

Andy has been working toward this goal her entire life and career, so it'll only be normal for her to face some challenges along the way as she adapts to the position and what all it entails this time around.

Now that Maya has worked through some personal demons, she's in a much healthier place, and so is her marriage with Carina.

The series may go back to exploring their journey toward starting a family, as we've been eagerly awaiting news about Carina's possible pregnancy.

The two are due for a much happier, stable season after things they've endured.

But the same can't be said for Theo and Vic. One of the other big cliffhangers was that Theo made out with newbie Kate, and he and Vic's relationship has been in shambles.

Hopefully, the new season will explore the sudden change in Theo's personality, and we can unpack why he's been behaving like a dick.

Sullivan and Ross could be in a stable relationship since the truth about them is out in the open. Sullivan has prioritized the woman he professes to love above personal gain.

And things may be up in the air for Travis since the mayoral race is over, and he's no longer involved in politics. Perhaps we'll see more of his relationship with Eli.

We also don't know what's in store for Ben next season. And it would be exciting to see if Beckett returns healthier, happier, and likable.

Of course, there's a plethora of things the season could explore for Jack as he's potentially facing health challenges, he still hasn't met his birth parents, and he reunited with his foster sister offscreen.

Is There A Trailer for Station 19 Season 7?

Unfortunately, there is not currently a promo video for the new season.

When one is made available, we'll post it here.

Where Can I Watch Station 19 Season 7?

When the new season premieres, you can watch it Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.

You can also stream it the following day on Hulu.

Also, you can watch Station 19 online here via TV Fanatic.

