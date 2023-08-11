Grey's Anatomy Season 20: Plot, Cast, Premiere Date, and Everything Else You Need To Know

We'll be old and gray before Grey's Anatomy ends!

Grey's Anatomy continues to make records and hold its own as a cultural juggernaut in the television landscape as it comes off 19 seasons on the air.

And while there has been a revolving door cast over the past nearly two decades, including the titular main character, Meredith Grey herself, it shows no signs of slowing down.

One of the most exciting aspects of Grey's Anatomy Season 19 is how the series found a way to reinvent itself.

It served as a reboot within the series, and the show pulled it off remarkably well with a fresh batch of interns who have already made their mark and feel like the next generation of this series.

No one could've anticipated that a new version of OG "M.A.G.I.C" conveniently, also "M.A.G.YK" could bring back the familiar vibes of Grey's Anatomy's heyday, focusing on the trials, tribulations, flounders, and drama of following the interns.

And the veteran characters of the series also held their own throughout the season as well.

We saw Ellen Pompeo take a step back and make her exit from the show as a series regular, and we also saw Kelly McCreary depart the series, too.

Kate Walsh guest-starred in multiple installments for a compelling arc about women's reproductive health and abortion rights.

The season also gave us some forward movement with Link, and Jo's relationship saw Amelia making some life choices, and Teddy ascended to Chief of the hospital.

And Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 20 left us with one hell of a shocking cliffhanger.

It's safe to say we can't wait until the series returns; of course, it may be a while.

Here's all the information you need to know about Grey's Anatomy Season 20. Bookmark this page to keep up with all the updates.

Will Grey's Anatomy Return for Season 20?

A resounding yes.

The doctors won't be checking out of this hospital anytime soon. ABC didn't hesitate to renew its longest-running primetime scripted drama. They announced the renewal on March 24.

Grey's Anatomy ranks as ABC's No. 1 entertainment series for adults 18-49 and is tied as the fifth-highest-rated drama in the demo.

According to Deadline, it averages 10.7 million total viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing across linear and digital platforms to rank as ABC's No. 1 entertainment series in delayed multi-platform viewing.

Will Krista Vernoff Return as Showrunner In Grey's Anatomy Season 20?

No. The long-time showrunner of the series has officially stepped down and has turned the reins over to Meg Marinis, who has been associated with the series since Grey's Anatomy Season 3.

Is Ellen Pompeo Staging a Meredith Grey Return in Season 20?

All signs point to a strong possibility.

While the actress is adamant about stepping down from the series, she has closed the door on playing Mer altogether.

She's recently stated, "I will be making some appearances hopefully next year if I can find some time," Pompeo said. "We've got an interesting story to tell."

Given that Mer returned for the two-hour season finale, and we've seen Kate Walsh guest-starring throughout the season, we can feel comfortable knowing that we'll see Meredith again in some capacity.

Will Kim Raver's Teddy Return in Grey's Anatomy Season 20?

Yes.

The season finale left us with quite a cliffhanger of Teddy coding on the O.R. floor, with Yasuda desperate to revive her when Owen walks into the room.

But prior to the finale's airing on May 18, Deadline broke the news that the series inked a deal with Kim Raver and completed contract negotiations, meaning she was affirmed for the new season.

So, it's safe to say that Kim Raver will return for the next season, and hopefully, that means that Teddy does survive that harrowing ordeal!

Who Is In The Grey's Anatomy Season 20 Cast?

We know that many actors negotiated new contracts and will thus be in the new season.

Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey

James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber

Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt

Kim Raver as Teddy Altman

Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd

Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson

Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt

Chris Carmack as Atticus Lincoln

Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu

We can most likely anticipate the entire new intern class, including Harry Shum Jr. as Blue Kwan, Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin, Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffith, Niko Terho as Lucas "Baby Shep" Adams, and Midori Francis as Mika Yasuda.

We can also likely expect Jaicy Elliott's return as Taryn Helm.

Ellen Pompeo and Kelly McCreary are both out, but we may see one or both of them guest star in the upcoming season.

What's less known is if we'll see Scott Speedman reprise his role as Nick Marsh or E.R. Fightmaster reprise their role as Kai Bartley.

We'll keep you posted about casting news and changes.

When Is Grey's Anatomy Season 20's Release Date?

It's currently unknown.

While the series would typically return in September or October for the Fall season, it's impossible due to concurrent strikes with writers and actors.

We can expect a serious delay until negotiations are reached. As it stands, we will not see Grey's Anatomy return in Fall 2023.

Ideally, the series will return midseason or in spring.

How Many Episodes Will Be In Grey's Anatomy Season 20?

Again, we can expect a delay due to the Writers' and Actors' strikes. As a result, we will most definitely have a truncated season.

Grey's Anatomy typically has around 21 episodes. However, we'll likely see a much shorter season due to the strikes. We'll let you know the exact number when we learn more.

What Is the Plot of Grey's Anatomy Season 20?

We don't have an official synopsis, but there are plenty of things we can speculate about for the upcoming season.

With Teddy's life hanging in the balance, we can expect an intense opener that sees everyone rallying around trying to save their colleague and Chief.

While it's highly doubtful that we'll see Teddy kick the bucket permanently, it appears that the former Cardio Queen had some heart issues.

It'll be interesting to see Teddy try to recuperate from a serious heart problem, maybe even surgery while juggling the stressors of her new job as Chief of the hospital and her family with Owen and their kids.

We also have to be concerned about the ramifications of the interns' actions for going rogue in the O.R. on the beloved patient Sam without a conscious attending present.

For this new batch of interns, this could be their LVAD wire or underground surgery moment, and there's no getting around what they did.

Professionally, this puts the interns in some dicey territory, as they face the potential ruining of their careers before they even get to take off.

And it also puts the hospital in a precarious position, especially as they just got their intern program back on track.

Things may be awkward for the hottest new 'ship, Simone and Lucas. While Simone left her wedding and terrible fiance for Lucas during Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 19, and the two had steamy sex together, there is still tension between them, and their relationship remains in the air.

Meanwhile, Jules has come to grips with her feelings for Blue, and there's more to explore with that burgeoning romance, too.

Mika has started something with Helm, but since Helm returned as Chief Resident, their relationship has a power imbalance they're supposed to avoid, but can they?

And fans of Jo and Link were ecstatic to see the couple confess their love for each other and take a huge step, but where does that leave things with them now?

The season could also explore Amelia finding herself and figuring out what she wants next after her breakup with Kai, especially as she tries to stay sober and keep herself from taking things out on the interns.

Webber broke his sobriety, which is cause for concern, and there's still potential for so much stress in his future with Catherine's cancer treatments not working.

Bailey should be riding hide from her award and have a renewed confidence and drive to continue her work in women's health.

On that note, it'd be unsurprising if the series didn't continue focusing on topical, socially conscious storylines and subject matter.

Will There Be Any Grey's Anatomy Crossovers With Station 19?

We have no word on whether or not there will be a major crossover event with Station 19. We haven't had anything resembling that since COVID.

However, both series routinely have characters who make cameos in installments, so we'll likely see mini-crossovers throughout the season.

Is There a Trailer For Grey's Anatomy Season 20?

No, there is not. But we'll update this as soon as one is released.

Where Can I watch Grey's Anatomy?

When the new season is released, you can watch it live on ABC at 9/8c. You can catch it the following day on Hulu.

