Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 Is A Go, As Season 4 Starts Filming Ahead of Season 3 Premiere!

As you hunker down to watch the highly anticipated return of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3, you can rest easy knowing that more Kanan is coming your way when the season concludes.

That's right, STARZ just announced that the Power spinoff centering around Kanan Stark's upbringing alongside his ruthless mother, Raq Thomas, in Southside Jamaica Queens will indeed be back for another season, with filming kicking off this week.

It's always nice to know that the ride you're taking still has a few more laps to go.

After the original Power ended in 2020, the universe expanded and produced three spinoff series, which have all seen success since their debuts.

Power Book IV: Force Season 2 just wrapped up, and the next season of Power Book II: Ghost will be here before we know it.

But right now, it's Kanan and company's time to shine, and STARZ heaped nothing but praise upon the series in its announcement about the renewal and start of filming.

Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ, said, "We're thrilled to continue Kanan Stark's story and for fans to see how the events of his formative adolescent years continue to mold him into the cold-hearted villain they were first introduced to in 'Power.'

"We are quite sure that after viewers see the battle lines being drawn between Raq and Kanan on this epic upcoming third season that they will demand more."

Kanan was the primary antagonist throughout much of Power, with 50 Cent giving life to the elusive man we knew from very early on would be a thorn in Ghost and Tommy Egan's side.

We watched Kanan do everything from work alongside the iconic Ghost and Tommy duo to plotting their downfall throughout the series' six seasons.

But he'll always be remembered most for his manipulation of Tariq St. Patrick, which opened up the teenager's story and ultimately laid the groundwork for that first spinoff.

While Tariq's story has been one for the ages and continues to this day, Kanan's death never dulled the audience's interest in learning more about the man who went out of his way to ruin Ghost's life any way he could.

When news broke that we'd be getting an origin story, fans were curious, albeit skeptical, to see how it'd play out.

Centering a story around a villain can be a tall ask, mainly because you never know how conflicted an audience will be when a story revolves around an anti-hero.

But Raising Kanan has always been about so much more than just Kanan Stark.

It introduced his compelling and disarming mother, Raq, played by the remarkably talented Patina Miller, and a plethora of supporting characters who help to shade in this 90s version of New York that gives us the foundation of the entire Power Universe.

Heading into Season 3, we'll see the fallout of the mafia ambush on Raq, Marvin, and Lou-Lou, along with what we're assuming will be the continued deterioration of the mother-son relationship between Kanan and Raq.

We've been waiting to see Kanan switch from stubborn teenager to savage assassin, and his pushback from Raq has only felt like the tip of the iceberg.

It's hard to see the two of them ever returning to the tight-knit pair we saw during Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1, if only because we already know that Kanan Stark will grow up to be a lone wolf.

And what's exciting about the news of Season 4 is knowing we'll keep seeing Kanan Stark devolve into that man we loved to hate. The man who'd kill his blood if he thought it best for him.

It's not often you get to see the beginnings of already-established characters, but this series and this impactful universe give the audience more than they could have ever dreamed of.

Power truly never dies.

While we're all excited for the beginning of filming for the next season, we've still got a whole new season to get through first.

Make sure you tune into Power Book III: Season 3 Episode 1 when it premieres on December 1 on STARZ at 8/7c.

We'll be covering the whole season here at TV Fanatic, so come on back after the episode to discuss it all with us.

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on X.