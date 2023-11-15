Shadow & Bone, Glamorous, Three More Canceled at Netflix

When the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes got underway earlier this year, many Netflix shows were left with fates up in the air.

Now that the strikes are over and Hollywood is getting back to normal, the series won't be making the cut for additional seasons are being revealed.

Deadline revealed Wednesday that Shadow & Bone, Glamorous, Agent Elvis, Farzar, and Captain Fall will not be returning.

Shadow & Bone is the highest profile of the five shows, having made it to a second season.

Despite the freshman season garnering considerable buzz, Shadow & Bone Season 2 launched earlier this year to little fanfare.

Based on the Grishaverse books by Leigh Bardugo, Shadow and Bone Season 2 follows Alina Starkov, who is now on the run.

The series stars Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej Ghafa), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Daisy Head (Genya Safin).

Rounding out the cast are Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar), Lewis Tan (Tolya Yul-Bataar), Anna Leong Brophy (Tamar Kir-Bataar), Jack Wolfe (Wylan Hendriks), Patrick Gibson (Nikolai Lantsov) and Ben Barnes (General Kirigan).

Given that a decision wasn't made earlier in the year, there's a good chance the series has been on the chopping block for a while.

Unfortunately, we won't get any resolution now that the show has been canceled.

Meanwhile, Glamorous launched in June and starred Miss Benny, Kim Cattrall, Zane Phillips, Jade Payton, Michael Hsu Rosen, Ayesha Harris, and Graham Parkhurst.

The series was picked up after being passed over by The CW, but like Shadow & Bone Season 2, it failed to break in Netflix's Weekly Top 10.

Unfortunately, not all shows are hits for the streaming service, and we're left wondering what would have come next.

The bar for success is lower with animated fare like Agent Elvis, Farzar, and Captain Fall, but it seems none of the three managed to reach the level the streamer expected.

Netflix does have many returning shows on deck, including One Piece (Season 2), Ginny & Georgia (Seasons 3 and 4), The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 3), and XO, Kitty (Season 2).

Also renewed are Heartstopper (Season 3), The Night Agent (Season 2), The Diplomat (Season 2), Fubar (Season 2), Sweet Magnolias (Season 4) and Castlevania: Nocturne (Season 2).

Longer running Netflix series The Crown is ending next month, while Stranger Things and You will return for their final seasons down the line.

Like many shows, production has been delayed, so many of the above-renewed shows won't be back on the air for a while.

The broadcast networks stalled with little original content during the strike, but Netflix managed to get by pacing out the existing originals in the can.

Will there be a slowdown of content for a while? Possibly.

Production is just getting back underway on most of its shows that have been renewed, but there remains a chance that some previously renewed shows could get canceled.

Anything can happen, and with many shows that were delayed now getting back into production, we should get more firm decisions about where things will go.

In the meantime, we'll mourn the loss of these five shows.

What about you, TV Fanatics?

Are you surprised about any of the cancellations?

What will you miss the most?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.