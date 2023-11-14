Wednesday Season 2 Shocker: Where Will it Be Filmed?

Wednesday burst onto screens in 2022, delivering a new spin on one of the Addams Family's most iconic characters.

The hit drama initially shot its first season in Romania between 2021-22, and we could not stop watching when it premiered.

Sometimes, a new series arrives on the scene that you can't stop watching. Wednesday was one of those shows.

With the end of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Netflix wants to get the show into production as soon as possible.

However, the series will be filming from a new location when the cameras get rolling in 2024 on Wednesday Season 2.

According to Deadline, Ireland will be the new base for the teen horror drama.

Details about why the series has shifted production have not been revealed, but it isn't uncommon for shows to move locations.

These things can be driven by economic factors or even cast availability, but we won't know the truth unless Netflix or MGM reveals it.

The good news is that Wednesday's scheming locations will look the same because the series established plenty of beautiful locations that can be struck and moved to Ireland.

That means we should notice minimal changes on-screen, even though the series will be filmed in a different country.

That's the power of cinema, you guys!

Details about when Wednesday Season 2 will premiere, have been left up in the air due to the long-drawn-out production process.

Our best guess? Wednesday won't be on the air before 2025, but that could change.

It all comes down to when the episodes are in the can, and the post-production phase can begin.

Series lead Jenna Ortega is in-demand and is thought to be filming Beetlejuice 2 at the moment before filming Scream 7 and then Wednesday Season 2.

The You alum is not slowing down and has plenty of high-profile projects in the works.

Wednesday scored an official pickup for Season 2 in January, and we're sure there would have been many unhappy fans if it didn't land that renewal.

It sure earned it.

"It's been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world," said creators and showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar in an interview with Tudum.

"Thrilled to continue Wednesday's tortuous journey into season two."

"We can't wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore."

"Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn't emptied the pool first."

Details about who will join Ortega on Wednesday Season 2, are being kept under wraps.

The cast will probably include returning stars Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valeria Kinbott and Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin.

Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Moosa Mostafa, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and Fred Armisen should also be a part of the show's sophomore run.

Victor Dorobantu, George Burcea, and Isaac Ordonez are other names who should be on the cast.

Percy Hynes White is not expected to return after Daily Mail reported earlier this year that he was written out of the series after being accused of assaulting a woman at a party in Toronto.

Netflix has not confirmed the report's validity, so we'll need to wait until production gets underway because you usually can tell who's filming based on where they are.

