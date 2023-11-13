Queer Eye Shocker: Bobby Berk Departs After Eight Seasons

Netflix's Queer Eye is saying goodbye to one of its fab five, and something tells us the series will never be the same again.

Bobby Berk, who has been with the cast since the reboot launched in 2018, confirmed Monday that he will say goodbye to the hit series with its upcoming eighth season.

"To the Queer Eye Community who have become family to me," he shared on Instagram alongside many photos of his time.

"The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal," he added.

"You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design.

"I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better.

"The way you have embraced me and accepted me for who I am is something that l will truly carry with me for the rest of my life.

"Throughout these years, you, the die-hard fans of Queer Eye, have all shared so many stories with me about how the show has touched your lives and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you for being brave enough to share your experiences," the 42-year-old added before thanking the people who let the team into their homes.

"To all our wonderful, loving, amazing, and brave heroes there is so much I want to say, and so much gratitude I want to express to you all for letting me into your homes and hearts.

Related: Stranger Things Season 5: Everything We Know

"It's all because of you that I've kept going all these years and each and every one of you have changed me for the better.

"I'm so very proud of all of you! Being able to help guide you to find the best version of yourselves is something I never took for granted and never will," he added.

"It's with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye.

"It's not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one.

"Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon."

It certainly sounds like Berk has new projects in the pipeline, but we probably won't get more on them until his final season with the series airs.

Netflix has already renewed Queer Eye for Season 9, so we know the show will go on, but is it possible we could be in for a major revamp?

Berk has starred alongside Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, and Jonathan Van Ness on the successful series for over 70 episodes.

Related: Wednesday Season 2: Everything We Know

Together, they're dubbed "The Fab Five" and offer lifestyle advice to those in need.

The series has been one of the most heartwarming on the small screen in a long time, propelling its leading cast to stardom.

With Berk's exit, the series will feel very different, but it definitely makes me wonder whether there could be more exits on the horizon as the series tries to revamp.

Truthfully, every season has been perfect, and the old term "don't fix what isn't broken" springs to mind, but sometimes, switching things up secures the longevity of a project.

According to Deadline, Queer Eye Season 9 will take the series to Las Vegas.

The outlet states that the remaining four cast members are expected to return, but we should get more casting news when the season is filming.

What are your thoughts on Bobby's decision to leave the series behind?

Do you think the show will stay the same?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.