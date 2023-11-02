Transplant Exclusive Clip: Couple's Lament

It's been a season of change for Bashir and Magalie.

Bash has always been asked to work below his ability level because doctors in North American hospitals are expected to put in their time and work their way up the ladder.

Never mind that he has seen things as a wartime surgeon that his peers may never encounter in their careers.

Brought on by Dr. Bishop as an emergency department doctor, Bash got a glimpse of the promised land in Trauma OR -- surgery.

Until Dr. Retta Devi yanked it away on Transplant Season 3 Episode 1 so he could work on his people skills, something no one has ever accused a surgeon of having.

Until Dr. Singh reinforced Dr. Novak's request to have Bash spend time in Trauma OR on Transplant Season 3 Episode 3, if for no other reason than to support June while Novak is away doing a Doctors Without Borders stint.

Devi caved, primarily because she needs to make allies if her patient-centric program is ever to get off the ground at York.

So now Bash thinks he has the best of both worlds.

Mags switched her residency from Emerg to Cardiology. She spent much of her youth as a cardiac patient, so this was her way of giving back.

But she's having some serious second thoughts about the move.

Her boss, Dr. Fisher, appears more concerned with her implantable cardioverter defibrillator study than her cardiac patients, which is the opposite of Mags' approach.

Also, Mags is offended that Fisher has invested in the company marketing the ICD, which is unethical at best and a conflict of interest at worst. A showdown is coming.

Then there's Bash and Mags becoming a couple after two seasons of being "just friends," a secret that only recently came out on Transplant Season 3 Episode 2.

In this exclusive clip, the pair discuss their trying day in the shorthand they have developed by working together.

It appears this is the first day of Bash's double residency, and it's not running smoothly.

He's expected to act subserviently as a Trauma OR resident and with his usual confidence as an Emerg doctor and a surgeon. So Bash is confused and hurt.

Also, it's the day of his Canadian citizenship test, so he's garbed in the stereotypical garb of many in his adopted homeland.

As much as it's killing her to do so, Mags plays the supportive girlfriend, holding back the opinions she usually offers so freely.

You can watch Transplant on Thursday at 9/8c on NBC.

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.