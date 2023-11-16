Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 5 Episode 16

at .

Did the team manage to find a missing teenager?

On Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 16, Magnum and Higgins joined forces with an Amish boy whose runaway sister disappeared.

Suspect Interrogated - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 16

Meanwhile, Rick set out to find TC a date to the Marine Corps Ball.

Elsewhere, tensions mounted when a blast from the past rocked the entire team.

Watch Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch Magnum P.I. online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 16 Quotes

Thomas: That guy just totally checked you out. I guess he's into chicks.
Juliet: Please don't.

You are really owning that chicken suit.

Magnum [to Higgins]

Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 16

Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 16 Photos

Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 16 -- Spoilers
Suspect Interrogated - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 16
Assist From Katsumoto - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 16
A Date for T.C. - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 16
Sweet Suzy - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 16
Missing Flier - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 16
  1. Magnum P.I.
  2. Magnum P.I. Season 5
  3. Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 16
  4. Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 5 Episode 16