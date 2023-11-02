Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 2 Episode 5

Did Ben manage to help an 18-year-old navigate the most difficult time of his life?

On Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 5, he was tasked with helping the man working in his father's shoestore in Los Angeles at the start of the 1992 riots.

Facing an emotional connection in the riots to his past, Magic joined Ben in the leap.

Elsewhere, details about Addison came to light.

Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 5 Quotes

Sonny: The kid’s a real visionary. Just sucks that Dad refuses to see any of that.
Ben: Yeah, yeah, I know. And it’s ridiculous, but I think it’s because he’s afraid. This store is his family’s legacy. Only now, he’s got one son who’s planning to go off on his own and another who’s about to join the military and a mob who’s threatening to tear it all down. It’s like he’s about to lose everything.

The LA riots were one of the most complicated events in recent history. I mean there were so many different points of view. So much information and misinformation between the police and the media and the people on the ground. The reality of the situation shifted from moment to moment so there was really no objective truth. Just a whole lot of fear and rage and violence.

Ian

