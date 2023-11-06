Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 35 Episode 5

Did the family manage to save Bart's life?

On The Simpsons Season 35 Episode 5, he was turned into an NFT, leading to Marge leveling up.

Marge fought through the blockchain to get some answers.

Meanwhile, Lisa hunted down a murder from the past to get some answers.

Elsewhere, an outbreak transformed Springfielders into a plague of lazy, beer-loving oafs.

Use the video above to watch The Simpsons online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.