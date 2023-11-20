Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 35 Episode 7

Did Homer ruin everything for the town of Springfield?

On The Simpsons Season 35 Episode 7, Lisa recounted the story of how Homer was put in harm's way following a power outage that happened before Thanksgiving.

With Homer being the topic of the conversation, he had to come to terms with the way others felt about him.

How did Marge and Bart react to Lisa's skewed perception of him?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.