Belgravia: The Next Chapter Sneak Peek Introduces a Different World

With Downton Abbey over and The Gilded Age wrapping up its freshman season, MGM+ will host the creative teams' next show.

As previously reported, Belgravia: The Next Chapter premieres on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

While the series is dubbed the next chapter in the Belgravia franchise, the show starts with a new crop of characters that makes it easy to tune in without watching the original.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip that showcases what life's like in 1871 for the characters and even hints at some links to the original series.

We won't spoil what the clip reveals, but there are sentiments from the new cast members and writer Helen Edmundson.

Belgravia: The Next Chapter tells the love story of Frederick Trenchard (Benjamin Wainwright), the third Lord Trenchard, and his new love interest, Clara Dunn (Harriet Slater), a beautiful newcomer to London society.

Unaware that his birth was the product of an affair between his mother, Susan (Alice Eve) and the scoundrel John Bellasis (Adam James), a troubled childhood has left Frederick deeply insecure, which challenges his marriage to Clara.

As Clara learns more of her husband and his traumas, she finds her marriage may not be as harmonious as she dreamed.

Picking up three decades later in 1871, "The Next Chapter is an exciting continuation of the 2020 limited series named for—and set in—the affluent London district that became synonymous with the upper echelons of London society in the 19th century," according to MGM+.

"Introducing new characters and relationships, The Next Chapter promises plenty of scandal that you won't soon forget.

Developed and written by critically acclaimed playwright and screenwriter Edmundson, Belgravia: The Next Chapter, is executive produced by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey, The Gilded Age) and based on his novel of the same name.

The series stars Harriet Slater as Clara Trenchard (née Dunn), Benjamin Wainwright as Frederick Trenchard, Edward Bluemel as Dr. Stephen Ellerby, Toby Regbo as Rev. James Trenchard, and Hannah Onslow as Emily Dunn.

The cast is rounded out by Sophie Thompson as Mrs. Dunn, Claude Perron as The Marquise D'Etagnac, Sophie Winkleman as the Duchess of Rochester, and Elaine Cassidy as Davison.

The two returning cast members from the original series are Alice Eve as Susan Trenchard and Richard Goulding as Oliver Trenchard.

Pulling off a sequel is tricky, but the official trailer showcased a very different Belgravia as the series leaps to 1871.

The world has changed, but Belgravia remains, meaning that although we're meeting an entirely new cast, we're getting some great stories at the iconic location.

Whether that will come together in the way those associated with the show hope, we don't know, but for now, we're excited about the prospect of returning to that rich universe.

Check out the exclusive clip below.

It's a fun clip, right?

It takes us back into that world, and seeing the cast and creatives enthusiastic about the project is always good.

If you haven't checked out the official trailer, it's below.

