Constellation: Apple TV+ Space Conspiracy Drama Sets 2024 Premiere Date

at .

Apple TV+ has an impressive array of scripted originals that will be expanding in 2024 when Constellation touches down.

The streaming service on Thursday announced that its latest space drama will make its global debut on February 21, 2024.

But what sets it apart from the many other offerings out there?

Making Contact on Constellation

What is Constellation About?

Constellation is headlined by Noomi Rapace (The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, You Won't Be Alone), who plays "Jo - an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing," reads the official logline. 

Shadowy Figure on Constellation

"The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology and one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost."

SEAL Team is Ending a Season Too Late

Constellation Season 1 Cast

Rapace stars opposite Breaking Bad's Jonathan Banks in the upcoming drama series.

Jonathan Banks attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The cast is rounded out by James D'Arcy (Agent Carter, Oppenheimer), Julian Looman (Emily in Paris, The Mallorca Files), William Catlett (A Thousand and One, The Devil You Know), Barbara Sukowa (Voyager, Hannah Ardendt), and Rosie & Davina Coleman as Alice.

Constellation is directed by Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren (Shining Girls, The Morning Show, Breaking Bad), Oscar nominee Oliver Hirschbiegel (Downfall, The Experiment), and Oscar nominee Joseph Cedar (Footnote, Our Boys).

Produced by Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV, the series is executive produced by David Tanner (Small Axe), Tracey Scoffield (Small Axe), Caroline Benjo (No Man's Land), Simon Arnal (No Man's Land), Carole Scotta (No Man's Land), and Justin Thomson (Liaison).

Noomi Rapace attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2024

MacLaren directs the first two episodes and executive produces with Rebecca Hobbs (Shining Girls) and co-executive producer Jahan Lopes for MacLaren Entertainment.

Harness executive produces through Haunted Barn Ltd.

The series was shot principally in Germany and produced by Daniel Hetzer (Munich - Edge of War) for Turbine Studios, Germany.

The concept is interesting, effortlessly setting itself apart from fellow Apple TV+ drama For All Mankind.

Jonathan Banks attends the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA - "Better Call Saul"

With key pieces of Jo's life missing, unraveling the conspiracy and missing elements as the season or series progresses will be interesting.

The idea certainly sounds like it has legs to sustain multiple seasons, and our first impression is that it seems worlds away from some of the other space dramas out there.

The Good Doctor's Latest Exit is Another Sign the Series Needs to End

Constellation joins an exciting slate of early 2024 originals on Apple TV+, which also includes Masters of the Air and Criminal Record.

Apple TV+ may not have as many shows as the other streaming services, but instead of acquiring shows that have aired elsewhere, the company is laser-focused on expanding its original offerings.

Noomi Rapace attends the Givenchy Menswear Spring/Summer 2024

Often, the shows are excellent, but there have been some big misses, including Shantarama and High Desert.

There's no telling where Constellation will land, but we'll hold off further judgment until we get more details.

The trailer will be the big decider about whether this series will be on our radar.

Cliffhangers That Made Our Jaws Drop to The Floor
Start Gallery

What are your thoughts on the first details about Constellation?

Do you think it will offer something new to space dramas?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

TV News

TV News Photos

Caughut Up - BET+ Keyart
What to Watch June 3, 2023
What to Watch the Week of May 20, 2023
What to Watch April 29, 2023
What to Watch April 22, 2023
What to Watch April 15, 2023

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Constellation: Apple TV+ Space Conspiracy Drama Sets 2024 Premiere Date