Constellation: Apple TV+ Space Conspiracy Drama Sets 2024 Premiere Date

Apple TV+ has an impressive array of scripted originals that will be expanding in 2024 when Constellation touches down.

The streaming service on Thursday announced that its latest space drama will make its global debut on February 21, 2024.

But what sets it apart from the many other offerings out there?

What is Constellation About?

Constellation is headlined by Noomi Rapace (The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, You Won't Be Alone), who plays "Jo - an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing," reads the official logline.

"The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology and one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost."

SEAL Team is Ending a Season Too Late

Constellation Season 1 Cast

Rapace stars opposite Breaking Bad's Jonathan Banks in the upcoming drama series.

The cast is rounded out by James D'Arcy (Agent Carter, Oppenheimer), Julian Looman (Emily in Paris, The Mallorca Files), William Catlett (A Thousand and One, The Devil You Know), Barbara Sukowa (Voyager, Hannah Ardendt), and Rosie & Davina Coleman as Alice.

Constellation is directed by Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren (Shining Girls, The Morning Show, Breaking Bad), Oscar nominee Oliver Hirschbiegel (Downfall, The Experiment), and Oscar nominee Joseph Cedar (Footnote, Our Boys).

Produced by Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV, the series is executive produced by David Tanner (Small Axe), Tracey Scoffield (Small Axe), Caroline Benjo (No Man's Land), Simon Arnal (No Man's Land), Carole Scotta (No Man's Land), and Justin Thomson (Liaison).

MacLaren directs the first two episodes and executive produces with Rebecca Hobbs (Shining Girls) and co-executive producer Jahan Lopes for MacLaren Entertainment.

Harness executive produces through Haunted Barn Ltd.

The series was shot principally in Germany and produced by Daniel Hetzer (Munich - Edge of War) for Turbine Studios, Germany.

The concept is interesting, effortlessly setting itself apart from fellow Apple TV+ drama For All Mankind.

With key pieces of Jo's life missing, unraveling the conspiracy and missing elements as the season or series progresses will be interesting.

The idea certainly sounds like it has legs to sustain multiple seasons, and our first impression is that it seems worlds away from some of the other space dramas out there.

The Good Doctor's Latest Exit is Another Sign the Series Needs to End

Constellation joins an exciting slate of early 2024 originals on Apple TV+, which also includes Masters of the Air and Criminal Record.

Apple TV+ may not have as many shows as the other streaming services, but instead of acquiring shows that have aired elsewhere, the company is laser-focused on expanding its original offerings.

Often, the shows are excellent, but there have been some big misses, including Shantarama and High Desert.

There's no telling where Constellation will land, but we'll hold off further judgment until we get more details.

The trailer will be the big decider about whether this series will be on our radar.

What are your thoughts on the first details about Constellation?

Do you think it will offer something new to space dramas?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.