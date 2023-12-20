Fanatic Feed: Shining Vale Canceled, Kate Winslet Leads HBO's Regime, and More

We have some exciting TV news for you today, including significant updates on Kate Winslet's The Regime, a House of the Dragon star's new role, and more.

HBO is teaming back up with Kate Winslet for The Regime, a show we've heard much about over the last year.

The premium cabler has now confirmed that the show will premiere on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 9 p.m.

The official trailer is very different from expected, but it gives Winslet a chance to display her stunning acting range.

What more could we want?

The Regime tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel.

Starring alongside Winslet are Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton, and Hugh Grant.

Winslet tends to pick outstanding projects. Case in point: Mare of Easttown was a massive hit for HBO, so we're inclined to believe The Regime will be another winner.

Speaking of Mare of Easttown, HBO unveiled cast members for series creator Brad Ingelsby's follow-up series.

Fabien Frankel (House of the Dragon) and Alison Oliver (Saltburn) are the cast members starring alongside Mark Ruffalo, who plays an FBI agent.

The series focuses on a detective who plans to put an end to a string of drug-house robberies led by an unsuspecting family man.

Rounding out the cast are Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Raul Castillo, Jamie McShane, and Sam Keeley as Jayson.

The series comes as part of Ingelsby's overall deal with HBO.

It sounds like an exciting project, but something we're surprised isn't in the works at CBS, for example.

Then again, there's a lot we don't know about the plot and the characters that make up this series, so we'll reserve further judgment until we learn more.

Over in the world of Prime Video, Reacher is back with bigger numbers than before.

According to Deadline, the three-episode debut of Reacher Season 2 outpaced the entirety of Reacher Season 1 by 50% in the first three days on the streaming service.

What's more, Reacher Season 2 is also the platform's No. 1 title of the year in terms of total viewers across all series and films globally.

Amazon could clearly tell the show was going to be another resounding success story because it picked up Reacher Season 3 well ahead of Season 2's debut.

"Reacher Season Two begins when veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one," the official description teases.

Amazon says that he'll be pulled from his lifestyle but reunited with three of his former teammates, turned chosen family.

Those nearest to him are Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O'Donnell (Shaun Sipos).

"Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and that brings about questions of who has betrayed them—and who will die next," the logline continues.

"Using his inimitable blend of smarts and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit.

"If there's one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it's that you do not mess with the Special Investigators.

"This season, get ready for Reacher and the 110th to hit back hard."

New episodes continue Fridays around the world on Prime Video.

Over in the world of Netflix, we have a premiere date for Love on the Spectrum U.S. Season 2.

Love on the Spectrum "is an insightful and warm-hearted series following people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships," the logline teases.

"In its second season, this U.S. based series tells the stories of a unique and diverse cast of characters — including new romantic hopefuls and familiar faces — searching for something we all hope to find, love.

All episodes of the season will be available to stream on January 19, 2024.

Over on Starz, we have bad news to report about Shining Vale.

The Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear comedy has been canceled after two seasons.

Even worse? Starz is purging the two seasons from streaming, Variety reports.

The cancellation means that the Shining Vale Season 2 finale, which aired earlier this month, is now the series finale.

What are your thoughts on this news?

Are you cut up about Shining Vale's demise?

