Fanatic Feed: Squid Game The Challenge Season 2, Masters of the Air Trailer, and More

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Netflix has renewed one of its most-talked-about series of the year.

Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 is officially in the works.

The news doesn't come as much of a surprise, given the show's impact.

Taking one of the most popular shows and making a real-life version certainly got everyone talking, but it's been interesting, albeit a little too fast-paced.

"There was no red light in our decision to greenlight Season 2 of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we've premiered at Netflix," Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series Brandon Riegg said in a statement about the pickup.

"We're so excited to continue the franchise of Squid Game with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series."

We've watched over the last three weeks as 456 players have competed for the grand prize.

Every player that leaves means $10,000 is added to the prize pot.

With three players remaining this season, we have plenty of questions about how the finale will pan out.

But we don't have long to wait to find out because the season finale will stream on Netflix beginning this evening.

Meanwhile, Apple TV+ has gone public with the official trailer for Masters of the Air, and it's as breathtaking as expected from a WWII drama from the makers of Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the "Bloody Hundredth") as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air.

"Ranging in location from the bucolic fields and villages of southeast England, to the harsh deprivations of a German Prisoner of War Camp, and depicting a unique and crucial time in world history, Masters of the Air is enormous in both scale and scope, and a genuine cinematic achievement," says Apple TV+ in a press release.

The impressive cast is led by Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Academy Award nominee Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, and Ncuti Gatwa.

The latest trailer boasts big battles in the sky and delves into the lives of the men and those in their orbit as they prepare for war.

Masters of the Air makes its global debut on Friday, January 26, 2024.

Over on Prime Video, Harlem has been picked up for a third season.

The series will return with the "stylish foursome continuing to navigate life while leveling up in New York's vibrant city of Harlem."

"The only thing more fun than making season 2 of Harlem was getting to travel across the country and watch it with our fans!" said Oliver.

"Thanks to everyone who showed up to support and watched it at home! We're so grateful for all the love and can't wait to bring you an even juicier season three."

The Harlem queens are headed back to your screens. @HarlemOnPrime returns for a third season. 👑 pic.twitter.com/pPUTFkR5go — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) December 6, 2023

"Harlem has continued to tell outrageously hilarious stories through the perspective of these uniquely special characters. Fans can look forward to more laughs, wit, and cultural commentary from the brilliant mind of Tracy Oliver and the amazing cast, Meagan, Grace, Jerrie, and Shoniqua," said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios.

"This critically acclaimed series has been embraced by so many and it is a privilege to bring season three to our global Prime Video customers."

"Tracy Oliver has built an alluring world full of style, humor and dazzling characters, plus exceptional performances by this talented cast," said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television.

"We're delighted audiences are as enamored with Harlem as we are, and we can't wait for them to experience this hilarious and memorable new season."

Meanwhile, HBO and Max has released a new teaser that showcases the various offerings on the way in 2024 and 2025.

House of the Dragon, The Regime, and Pretty Little Liars: Summer School are some of the shows coming in 2024.

Euphoria, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Welcome to Derry are all on track for 2025.

Check out the promo below.

The best is yet to come.



New originals, returning series, and more are coming soon to Max, The One to Watch. pic.twitter.com/Rnfp7gpvAe — Max (@StreamOnMax) December 6, 2023

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.