Golden Globe 2024 Nominations: 1923, Last of Us, & The Diplomat Among First-Time Nominees

With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes over, awards season is heating up.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards were announced Monday morning, ahead of the big event, set to air Sunday, January 7, 2024.

The telecast will air across CBS and Paramount+, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

A host has yet to be revealed, but we're sure we'll get some clarity on that soon since the event airs in a month.

The Best Drama Series category is filled with some of the year's biggest shows, so it's poised to be a close race.

The same can be said for the Best Comedy Series category, which features the likes of Ted Lasso, Jury Duty, and others.

All told, check out the complete list of nominations below.

Drama Series

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Musical or Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Made-for-TV Movie

All the Light We Cannot See

BEEF

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Best Female Actor in a Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Male Actor in a Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Male Actor in a Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Made-for-TV Movie

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, BEEF

Best Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Made-for-TV Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, BEEF

Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television (new category)

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I?

Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

