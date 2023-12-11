Golden Globe 2024 Nominations: 1923, Last of Us, & The Diplomat Among First-Time Nominees

Golden Globe 2024 Nominations: 1923, Last of Us, & The Diplomat Among First-Time NomineesPaul Dailly at .
With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes over, awards season is heating up.
The 81st Golden Globe Awards were announced Monday morning, ahead of the big event, set to air Sunday, January 7, 2024.
The telecast will air across CBS and Paramount+, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
A host has yet to be revealed, but we're sure we'll get some clarity on that soon since the event airs in a month.
The Best Drama Series category is filled with some of the year's biggest shows, so it's poised to be a close race.
The same can be said for the Best Comedy Series category, which features the likes of Ted Lasso, Jury Duty, and others.
All told, check out the complete list of nominations below.
Drama Series
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Musical or Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Ted Lasso
Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Made-for-TV Movie
All the Light We Cannot See
BEEF
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Best Female Actor in a Drama
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Male Actor in a Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best Male Actor in a Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Made-for-TV Movie
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, BEEF
Best Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Made-for-TV Movie
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, BEEF
Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television (new category)
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I?
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer
