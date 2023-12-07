Mr. & Mrs Smith’s Donald Glover and Maya Erskine Are a Deadly Duo in First Trailer

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are well known for their comedy work, and they put that to good use in the trailer for Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

The eight-episode series, a reimagining of the 2005 Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt flick, will touch down on Prime Video early next year.

While there are similarities to that movie, the series adaptation is taking things in a different direction.

Carbon copies rarely work, and Glover and Erskine will play "two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan," according to the logline.

"The catch?" Amazon teases, "New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith."

"Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone.

"Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other.

"What's riskier: espionage or marriage?"

The question is interesting because, when you think about it, they've been given this life that can be taken from them at the drop of a hat.

If they make one wrong move, they're in deep trouble, but if the trailer is any indication, the thrill of it all will be their feelings for one another.

There's always that thin line between love and hate that Jolie and Pitt sold to us all those years ago, and I can't wait to see if Glover and Erskine can match that chemistry.

The series has everything going for it, but so did Citadel, which Prime Video is desperate for us to believe was this massive hit.

That show had decent acting, but the plot was too ludicrous to believe, so hopefully, the way John and Jane's journey is far more believable.

We love action series with relationship drama at the center of it all, but it can't be too unbelievable, or it breaks the immersion.

Having Glover as co-creator is a big win for the series because he's an excellent visionary.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Cast Revealed

The series has also managed to attract an A-list guest cast.

In addition to Glover and Erskine, we have Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Sarah Paulson, Sharon Horgan, and Ron Perlman.

Additional guest roles include Billy Campbell, Úrsula Corberó, Paul Dano, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Parker Posey, and Wagner Moura.

We only see a handful of the above faces in the promo because it's clear Prime Video was more concerned with showcasing the bond between the two leads.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Trailer

There's never a dull moment when your life is on the line, and that's on full display in the high-stakes first promo.

Check it out below.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Premiere Date Revealed

All eight episodes of Mr. & Mrs. Smith will be available to stream worldwide on February 2, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video.

While we prefer episodic releases at TV Fanatic because we love to keep the conversation going, a binge-release for this show isn't a bad idea.

People will want to watch episode after episode.

What are your thoughts on the first footage?

Do you think the show will be worthwhile?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.