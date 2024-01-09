Adan Canto Dies; The Cleaning Lady Star Was 42

Tragic news out of Hollywood today, as actor Adan Canto has passed away at the age of 42.

The multi-talented star first became famous as a musician in his native Mexico before shifting his focus to acting.

In recent years, Canto starred in such popular American series as The Cleaning Lady and Designated Survivor.

According to Deadline, Canto died following a private battle with appendiceal cancer.

Though his life was tragically cut short, Canto compiled an impressive resumé and amassed a sizable fan base during his brief career.

He is survived by his wife, artist Stephanie Lindquist, and their two children.

Born in Coahuila, Mexico and raised primarily in Texas, Canto moved to Mexico City at 16 to try and make it as a musician.

While he experienced tremendous success as a singer and songwriter -- eventually composing music for a number of Mexican films and TV shows -- it was as an actor that Canto gained his greatest fame.

After starring as Sunspot in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past, Canto booked a succession of high-profile projects.

His incredible range as an actor was showcased in roles as diverse as White House Chief of Staff Aaron Shore on Designated Survivor and Las Vegas gangster Arman Morales on The Cleaning Lady.

Canto also played memorable roles on such shows as Narcos, The Catch, and Blood & Oil.

In one of his final interviews, Canto spoke about Hollywood's tendency to typecast Mexican-American actors as gangsters and outlaws.

The actor revealed that in taking the role of a career criminal on The Cleaning Lady, he hoped to highlight the ways in which life can go awry and force a person to do things they never thought they'd do.

"You might be living a good, honorable life, but then tragedy meets you and you find yourself in an ecosystem where the rules are different, and you have to scramble to make ends meet," he told The Observer.

"And then, inevitably, you find yourself a criminal or something like that. So I think that the choices are very well carved out to take you to the point of where the characters find themselves today."

Needless to say, Canto was the sort of actor who devoted considerable thought to the characters he portrayed.

In addition to his career in front of the camera, Canto also directed two short films.

The most recent, which Deadline describes as "a provocative Western" debuted in 2022.

“Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever,” reps at UTA, Entertainment360 and Viewpoint said in a statement issued today.

“He will be greatly missed by so many.”

Though the character he portrayed on The Cleaning Lady was morally ambiguous, Canto brought a warmth and humanity to the role that quickly made him a favorite among fans of the show.

News of Canto's passing prompted an outpouring of grief on social media, with many offering condolences to the late star's wife and children.

Adan and Stephanie's son, Roman, is just three years old.

The couple's daughter, Eve, is not yet two.

Compounding the tragedy is the fact that cancers of the appendix are incredibly rare, especially in young, otherwise healthy people like Canto.

It's not clear how long the actor was aware of his illness, as he and his family made the decision to keep his battle out of the public eye.

Sadly, Canto's diagnosis prevented him from joining his co-stars on set when The Cleaning Lady Season 3 started production in December.

It was expected that Canto would rejoin the rest of the cast after undergoing treatment.

Sadly, that planned reunion never happened.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto," reps for Warner Bros. said in a statement issued moments ago.

"A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago," the statement continued.

"Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability.

"This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly.”

The Cleaning Lady is scheduled to return to ABC on March 5, and it will reportedly open with a title card paying tribute to Canto.

While we'll never know what heights Adan might have reached had he been granted a longer life, he left behind an impressive body of work that's certain to be enjoyed and appreciated for many years to come.

Our thoughts go out to Adan's loved ones during this enormously difficult time.

While we're sure that nothing can alleviate the pain Adan's loved ones are feeling, hopefully they can take some solace in the knowledge that millions are grieving along with them.

Talents like Adan don't come along often, and while Canto never reached the level of fame that he deserved, friends, family, and a legion of adoring fans know just how rare and special a life he lived.

Tyler Johnson is an Associate Editor for TV Fanatic and the other Mediavine O&O sites. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, cooking, and, of course, watching TV. You can Follow him on X and email him here at TV Fanatic.