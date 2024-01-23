Big Little Lies Season 3: Cast, Trailer, Release Date and Everything Else We Know

HBO’s Big Little Lies was never supposed to be more than a limited series.

But when you have a cast as talented as this in one place and creatives behind the screen who can capitalize on what makes the show work, expansion makes sense.

But if you had told us in 2019, when Big Little Lies Season 2 took its final bow, that five years later, another season could very well be on the way, we would have been skeptical.

Yet, here we are.

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are bonafide TV stars and film stars, and like many other film actors, they’ve discovered the creative freedom of working on TV.

What is Big Little Lies About?

Big Little Lies Season 1 introduced us to the Monterey Five, a group of women living in Monterey who become friends through their shared experiences.

Through the unlikely friendships of five women and those in their orbit, Big Little Lies explores deep themes such as class and privilege, societal expectations and gender roles, and justice and consequences.

It does this by focusing on friendship, trust, and parenthood (motherhood in particular) under a veil of secrets, lies, domestic violence, and abuse.

If it sounds like it could be tough to watch at times, it most certainly is, but shedding light on subjects society finds most difficult to explain does a great deal to drive important discussions.

Relationships and the mysteries they conceal are made more interesting by the narrative perspective that changes with the characters.

Just like in real life, everybody experiences things through the lens of their history, making Big Little Lies storytelling even more nuanced.

Big Little Lies Season 1 uncovered the ways in which one man, Perry Wright, could impact a community through his lies and infidelity, how the women in his life suffered at his hands, and what steps people will take when their backs are against the wall.

Big Little Lies Season 2 explores the consequences of their actions and the growing pressure of keeping their secrets hidden, especially in the wake of Perry’s death.

We have full Big Little Lies reviews and recaps of both seasons, so if you need a refresher, it's only a few keystrokes away.

Has Big Little Lies Been Renewed for Season 3?

Kidman is leading the charge about a potential third season, sharing her thoughts about it in interviews frequently.

We first reported in November 2023 that Big Little Lies Season 3 was in the works.

At the time, Kidman said, "I loved Big Little Lies because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children, and I was thinking I was going to retire. And then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show and create that show."

She also said, “We will be bringing you a third one, FYI.” Fast forward a few months, and as talent hits the red carpet in an exciting awards season, Kidman is doubling down on her comments.

Who Is in the Big Little Lies Cast?

The Monterey Five consists of the following heavy hitters:

Reese Witherspoon as Madeline Martha Mackenzie

Nicole Kidman as Celeste Wright

Shailene Woodley as Jane Chapman

Laura Dern as Renata Klein

Zoe Kravitz as Bonnie Carlson

Adam Scott as Ed Mackenzie

James Topper as Nathan Carlson (Madeline’s ex and Bonnie’s current husband)

Jeffrey Nordling as Gordon Klein

Kathryn Newton as Abigail Carlson (Madeline and Nathan’s daughter)

Who Won’t Return for Big Little Lies Season 3?

Alexander Skarsgard as Perry Wright will not be expected to return unless he’s used in flashbacks.

Death has a way of doing that to a character (and their actor).

Similarly, with his departure, it’s unlikely that Meryl Streep will return as his mother, Mary Louise Wright, although she and Celeste came to an un understanding.

Big Little Lies Season 3 Return Date

As this is still in the early stages of development, there isn’t a return date for Big Little Lies Season 3.

But Kidman’s red carpet talk is giving us hope that it’s a lot closer than the five years since Big Little Lies Season 2 concluded.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Kidman said that while they were originally letting the season find its own way, they’ve “got a timeline for it now.”

After the death of Season 1 director Jean-Marc Vallée, they wondered if they could move forward without everything he brought to the production. They did, and Andrea Arnold directed the second season.

Kidman also shared with Variety that she and Witherspoon text every day about the third season, but they’re being careful not to say too much.

Is There a Trailer for Big Little Lies Season 3?

Since the show is only in the early stages, with the creatives gathering their thoughts, there isn’t a trailer available at this time.

But as Kidman and Witherspoon continue dropping hints about the series when they get a chance, it’s almost as good as a trailer!

We’ll keep our eyes on every channel, watching for impending news.

We’re a ways off from a first look of any kind, but once we see it, you can bet we’ll have the information right here for your eyes to see!

Where Can I Watch Big Little Lies Season 3?

When it's eventually given the green light, we expect it will air linearly on HBO and also be available on Max.

The first two seasons ran on HBO, and even in the world of streaming, with a show this significant, featuring such a talented cast, it would be crazy to think it would move from HBO to the streaming-only platform.

No matter how desperately streamers want their platforms to succeed, the reality is that people are still more likely to watch on traditional broadcast, cable, and premium networks than on streaming.

The good news is that with the close connection between the two, if you have cut the cord, you can always watch concurrently with HBO on Max.

That's all we've got for now.

