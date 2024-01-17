Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 1 Review: Barely Gone

With so many looming departures between seasons, it makes sense that Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 1 made it a focal point.

Two series regulars will be off the canvas by midseason, and a recurring character has already moved on to another house.

That's how life works. People move in and out of our lives. Some make an incredible impact, and others disappear from our minds as soon as they've gone.

Even without knowing change was coming and that it would have to be addressed, Chicago Fire Season 12 was already going to be different.

The multiple strikes so soon on the heels of the pandemic is a one-two whammy that not only makes the past few seasons more precious but offers little time to give characters a proper sendoff.

But it's probably because of the troubled broadcast scheduling of late that we got a chance to say goodbye to Gallo and will most likely see the long-awaited wedding between Casey and Brett.

Their wedding will mark a real turning point in the season and the series, as Kara Killmer's departure could remove the incentive to retain Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey on the guest star roster.

The show's history is at stake, and as such, Boden narrated the "previously on" segment, which is unusual.

There was also little by way of story continuation as we jumped right to the present, robbing of us Mouch's recovery, Gallo's decision to leave the house, or Sylvie's excitement about the engagement.

These little things drive the entire One Chicago Universe.

Episode after episode, they seamlessly weave in emergencies and thought-provoking cases, but it's the characters and their interactions and emotions that keep us tuning in, eager to see what comes next.

That's why (and how) Chicago PD and Chicago Med came about and why they three are still tied together. We are connected to each other in real life, so the same applies to fictional reel life.

I can't think of any other way to have saved the season's momentum while still addressing everything hanging in the air after Chicago Fire Season 11 than to give weight to the story that already unfolded with Boden's narration and to recognize life goes on in our absence.

Photos of Sylvie Brett sporting her engagement ring were available before we were told she had accepted Casey's proposal, but it was written in the cards for a long time.

It's funny because I just watched three seasons in a week, and what we didn't see between their characters could fill an encyclopedia.

As a couple on screen, Sylvie and Matt spent more time apart than they ever did together, so it's a testament to performances and writing that we were so invested in their future.

Losing that spark, as absent as it otherwise was on screen, could be devastating for the series.

Thankfully, Kelly Serveride returned once Taylor Kinney's leave of absence was finished, and it's great to have him back.

As devoted as they are to one another, there is plenty of angst and more than enough growing pains in a new marriage to keep viewers romantically on their toes for a while.

Stella Kidd has risen to leading lady status as she grew from a somewhat self-indulgent and frequently petulant firefighter into a Lieutenant with guts, heart, and the ability to build lasting relationships.

Her marriage to Kelly is where she can falter in that regard because doing so in action would put lives at stake. It works.

During Chicago Fire Season 11, the first inkling that there may be something between Sam Carver and Violet Mikami emerged. It was mostly Carver, at first, in the way he looked at her after a rough call and appreciated what he saw.

Violet had no problem gazing at Carver's towel-clad body, either, but the reputation he brought with him to 51 was still intact. Even now, he's still somewhat of a bad boy, but we could look at Severide the same way.

To be a successful first responder, you have to have a healthy degree of confidence. Hesitation means death.

With everything Violet went through with Hawkins, she could be steering clear of another relationship, especially one with another first responder.

Brett, though, is eager to see her friend as happy as she is, and if she spots something between Carver and Violet (as did I), then it's as good as written in stone.

Gallo was always waiting in the wings for Violet, but their friendship was more important. Trumping even that was Gallo's discovery that he had a huge extended family that he could get to know.

Of all the things he suffered as a kid and into adulthood, that his aunt never told him about that family that would have welcomed him with open arms is the absolute worst.

How did Gallo come out of it all as such a beautiful person? Of all the firefighters with chips on their shoulders who need to prove something to the world, Gallo has the biggest right to wear it.

Yet, he's managed to find hope in the future. If only we could have watched him evolve from just getting reacquainted with his aunt to a young man with a large and vibrant family welcoming him.

Ah, well. The nature of life and the nature of entertainment.

A brief appearance to say goodbye to his best friends did the trick, but not without a tongue-in-cheek wisecrack about really milking his farewell.

It's been six months, and everything happening on the same day seems ridiculous, but what's a showrunner to do? Time is of the essence, and they plowed forward the best way they could under the circumstances.

Mouch represented us as he marveled at the change ahead, even as Boden tried to put forward a brave face.

I just can’t imagine you not being here, I guess.

It's almost impossible to imagine Chicago Fire without Sylvie Brett. Violet has been a good character and partner to Sylvie, but she doesn't have the same calming presence as Sylvie, which is necessary in an emergency.

That can be written into her character, but it seems more likely we'll have an addition to Ambulance 61 that carries on what Sylvie and Shay before her brought to the team.

Boden: Fifty-one hasn’t been the same without you.

Saying goodbye to her will be much more difficult than our farewell to Gallo this season.

Ambulance is unique in that it has two people. Sometimes, in the rush of an emergency, Truck, Squad, and Engine get all mushed together as they work. Ambo is different.

They're on every call and individual calls, too, and as we've seen many times, subbing out one of the two is usually a disaster for the one left behind, and it almost always spells trouble for the story.

Whether it's nefarious intent or comedic relief, breaking up that partnership changes everything. And that's where we are in the story.

Weeks often pass between episodes, so I expect Sylvie Brett to be gone before the midpoint of this truncated season. Honestly? I'm not sure I'm up for it.

But it's been reported that Brett has a journey to complete before she goes. Casey will at least make an appearance this season. He can't miss his own wedding, after all. But how many episodes he'll appear remains to be seen.

Let's not let the premiere review go by without touching on the case, as it was not only particularly brutal, but it cemented Severide's future with arson investigation.

How many vengeful people are out there hoping to hunt down and kill (or just destroy the credibility of) the fire department? This happens so often on Chicago Fire that it's a bit concerning.

That fire was brutal. It's never "entertainment" to see a person on fire, and imagining someone feeling so flippantly about doing it is beyond comprehension -- especially when that person once wanted to be a firefighter themselves.

For whatever reason, Severide has a nose for these investigations. To deny him the opportunity to solve the most challenging cases would be a disservice to him and those lives at stake should a perp continue setting fires.

Stella knows that, but she also feels how searching for answers pulls Kelly away from her and their marriage. This season will have to focus on how they find a happy medium.

If their incredibly steamy opening scene is any indication, they'll get there eventually (fans self), and watching them do it will make interesting viewing.

The Chicago Fire Season 12 premiere set expectations with Stellaride back together, a Brettsey wedding, and a potential Mikarver dalliance (gotta get that 'ship name started sometime!), a whole lot of change.

I wish I could say that losing Kylie would add to the difficult goodbyes, but I just never warmed up to her. I wish her well elsewhere, but I won't miss her one iota.

Boden: I want to say something to you, Firehouse 51.

Mouch: What’s up, Chief?

What about you?

It's your turn to dig into the gritty details of the premiere.

Did the six-month time jump work with so much hanging over our heads? Do you wish you had more time to digest the big stories before we lose so much of what we've come to love about Chicago Fire?

Hit the comments below and share your thoughts!

Barely Gone Review Editor Rating: 3.25 / 5.0 3.3 / 5.0

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic.