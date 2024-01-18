Fanatic Feed: A Terminal List Prequel, Schmigadoon! Canceled, and Happy 118 Day!

As usual, in the world of entertainment news, there are always irons in the fire.

Hulu released the trailer for the upcoming second season of Life & Beth, created by and starring Amy Schumer. On Life & Beth Season 1, Beth found love. Now, she needs to nurture it and see it through.

As Beth and John’s relationship grows more serious, Beth begins to examine the possibilities of marriage and having a family as she and John seek answers to their communication problems.

Is Beth’s traumatic history with men and people she trusted from her youth destined to repeat itself?

And what is triggering her fears?

Beth does her best to keep her relationships alive while struggling to support friends and family who are all facing their own problems while entering their fourth decade.

All ten episodes of the Life & Beth Season 2 drop on Friday, February 16.

Peacock has released the trailer and premiere date for Kings From Queens: The RUN DMC Story, a three-part documentary series chronicling the iconic forefathers of hip-hop, RUN DMC.

This unique series will take you back to the 1980s, when Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, and Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell cultivated a one-of-a-kind sound that took not only Queens but the world by storm.

The docuseries features exclusive interviews from RUN DMC, as well as some of hip-hop’s biggest names, including Ice Cube, LL COOL J, Questlove, Beastie Boys, Ice-T, Chuck D, Tom Morello, Salt, Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, MC Lyte, Ed Lover, Jermaine Dupri, and many more!

“I am very happy that the world is going to see our great story. So thankful for all that participated in helping us over the years, said artist and executive producer Joseph “Rev Run.”

“I started out as a young DJ Run and ended up impacting the world with my group RUN DMC. I am blessed to have been on this amazing journey.”

“This documentary series will reach, teach, and educate people on the RUN DMC dynamic, said artist and executive producer Darryl “DMC” McDaniels.

“I know people will see themselves in our journey, and I am hopeful that the next 50 years of Hip Hop will be a movement of positive improvement and creativity, in the same way we changed music and the world.

Here’s your first look:

Who isn't excited about the return of 9-1-1 on its new home on ABC?

ABC has rolled out the red carpet for the 118, and we have faith that the show will thrive for 9-1-1 Season 7 and beyond.

And what a terrific day to celebrate. After all, it's 118 day (January 18, that is). The cast is all suited up for filming, and they took a brief moment out of their day to spread well wishes on this special day with viewers.

Will the show change under new management? We don't know, but what we do know can be found in this 9-1-1 Season 7 Everything We Know article.

Now, to count the days until the second best day of the year... March 14!

Paul Cinco took to Instagram to share with fans that Schmigadoon! Season 3 will not be moving forward.

The heartbroken creator says that the full season is written, including 25 new songs. While many times, this would be a call for action to find the series another home, Cinco doesn't even broach that topic, merely saying, "We unfortunately won't be making it. Such is life."

Schmigadoon! is a rare series that captures some of the most talented actors who can also sing and dance, giving the production unique stage feel that is entirely unique in the medium.

Cinco continued, "It's a miracle we got even two seasons, really, and I'm so grateful we did."

See his full statement below, and if you'd like to relieve the first two seasons, you can watch them on Apple TV+ and follow along with our Schmigadoon! reviews.

Variety exclusively reported today that the cast of Ransom Canyon, the upcoming western romance series on Netflix, is growing by the day.

The series is based on a book series by Jodi Thomas. It follows three families of ranchers in the rugged Texas Hill Country, fueled by romance and family drama.

As previously announced, Josh Duhamel stars as Staten Kirkland, who owns the sprawling Double K Ranch.

He’s described as “Steadfast and stoic, Staten leads the charge to resist outside forces threatening his way of life and the land that he loves.”

Kelly plays Quinn, a lavender farmer and dancehall owner who “has often found herself in the shadow of others, but after a stint in New York pursuing her career as a concert pianist, she has returned to Ransom Canyon to carve out a new path for herself.”

Today, three more members of the cast have been revealed, including James Brolin, Eoin Macken, and Lizzy Greene.

Variety reports that Brolin plays an ex-army captain named Cap Fuller. After the death of his son in Afghanistan, Cap’s grief got the better of him, leaving the Fuller ranch in disrepair.

While the pressure to sell increases, he instead hires a new ranch foreman, and they’re quickly at odds. The only person keeping Cap in line is a young woman named Ellie, the daughter of a friend.

Macken will play Davis Collins, an Ivy-educated owner of the modern Bar W ranch.

Davis butts heads frequently with Kirkland over many things, including his desire to capitalize on the aquifer running below the land.

Their families have been feuding for generations, but the real driving force in their relationship comes as a result of both men falling for Quinn.

Green will play Lauren Brigman, a high school cheerleader and the daughter of the Ransom’s sheriff.

Her desire to escape Ransom will be at odds with her father’s desire for her to remain.

She’ll take solace in her new love interest, Lucas Russell, a kindhearted soul who her father doesn’t approve of and comes from the wrong side of the tracks.

With the success of shows like Virgin River and Sweet Magnolias, Ransom Canyon could be Netflix’s next success story.

Prime Video dropped news on its Twitter/X page today that they're staying in business with The Terminal List author Jack Carr by continuing the saga with a prequel series.

From the Producers of #TheTerminalList and NYT Bestselling author @jackcarrusa–introducing THE TERMINAL LIST: DARK WOLF, a prequel series featuring Ben Edwards and James Reece. Production begins early this year. pic.twitter.com/vgNf28vLMZ — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) January 18, 2024

Those of you who were hoping to see more of Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitch might get your wish, as they are featured prominently in the advertisement.

There's no official word on whether they'll continue their roles and James Reece and Ben Edwards, but it would be kind of awkward to make the announcement if they weren't attached.

The Terminal List had mixed reviews from critics, but viewers were all in, so it's not a surprise that Prime Video is interested in building this franchise.

